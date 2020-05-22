Sections
Police investigate Little Rock fatal shooting

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:03 a.m.
Little Rock police were investigating a homicide Thursday evening and searching for a suspect who fled the scene, police spokesman Eric Barnes said.

Officers responded just after 4:50 p.m. to the 10200 block of Milkyway Drive after receiving a report of a shooting, Barnes said. Police were told that there was a disturbance and a fight before shots were fired.

Police learned later that an adult male arrived at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences with a gunshot wound. The man died at the hospital before police made contact with him, Barnes said.

Police were searching Thursday night for a black male who was seen leaving the scene of the shooting driving west on Moonbeam Trail in a blue sedan.

Metro on 05/22/2020

