GOLF

Overstreet top SEC men’s scholar

University of Arkansas senior Mason Overstreet was named the SEC men’s golf scholar-athlete of the year Wednesday for the second consecutive season.

The Kingfisher, Okla., native has already graduated with a degree in business finance with a 3.88 grade-point average. Overstreet is also a nominee for the SEC’s H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship.

Overstreet has been on the SEC academic honor roll four times in his career and has posted a 4.0 GPA five times to earn Chancellor’s List recognition. With only four career “B”s on his transcript, he has also made the Dean’s List three other times.

The NCAA runner-up as a true freshman in 2017, Overstreet boasts a career scoring average of 72.04, which ranks second on Arkansas’ all-time list behind the 71.8 average of Sebastian Cappelen (2010-14).

Overstreet and PGA pro Austin Cook of Jonesboro are the Razorbacks’ only two-time SEC scholar-athlete of the year recipients in men’s golf. Overstreet is the fifth SEC golfer to earn the honor in consecutive seasons.

Four receive Palmer scholarship

The Arkansas State Golf Association and the First Tee of Central Arkansas recently announced the four winners of the inaugural Arnold Palmer Scholarship.

Earning the prestigious scholarships and their college choice are: Max Bell (Benton), Arkansas State University; Sydney Czanstowski (Mountain Home), Lyon College; William Monroe (Little Rock Catholic), University of Arkansas; and Brooklyn Waller (Bryant), University of Arkansas.

Representatives of the ASGA and First Tee of Central Arkansas completed the process of reviewing all the applications and conducting interviews to award the scholarships on the basis of character, leadership qualities, scholastic achievement, golf activities and other criteria.

The one-year Arnold Palmer Scholarship of $5,000 is awarded to two males and two females over a 10-year period. The recipients must be accepted to an accredited college or university in Arkansas.

The scholarship program was established by the Arnold and Winnie Palmer Foundation and four members of The Alotian Club in Roland at the conclusion of the 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup matches.

Anacona named All-SEC

University of Arkansas freshman Ela Anacona was named second-team All-SEC in voting by the league’s 14 head coaches released by the conference office Thursday.

Anacona, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, was also named to the 10-player all-freshman team.

“Ela was a big piece in our team’s success this season,” Arkansas Coach Shauna Taylor said in a UA release. “She has come in as a freshman and made an immediate impact. She is a tireless worker, prepares very well for each event and is a fierce competitor. You combine those three items and you have a recipe for success.

“She is just getting started and I’m thrilled to see her get honored for her great golf.”

Arkansas redshirt sophomore Julia Dean of Brighton, Mich., was named to the SEC women’s golf community service team.

LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad was selected as both SEC player of the year and freshman of the year, while Ole Miss’ Kory Henkes was voted as coach of the year.

Lindblad led the first-team choices, along with Auburn’s Megan Schofill and Kaleigh Telfer, Ole Miss’ Julia Johnson, Mississippi State’s Ashley Gilliam, South Carolina’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Kentucky’s Jensen Castle and Alabama’s Kenzie Wright.

Anacona played in five of the Razorbacks’ six events during the 2019-20 season and finished in the top 20 of four of them. Her first top-20 finish came in the ANNIKA Intercollegiate when she tied for 19th place. Anacona peaked at the White Sands Invitational at Paradise Island, Bahamas, when she fired two rounds of 69 and placed sixth with a career-best 211 in the three-round tournament.

In the Razorbacks’ final competition of the spring, prior to the coronavirus shut-down, Anacona placed 23rd in the Darius Rucker Invitational at Long Cove Club on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Sheridan hires new coach

Sheridan hired Larry McBroom as its new head coach Thursday night.

McBroom, 67, has won seven state championships, all at Ada (Okla.) High School, where he coached current University of Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom. He was a volunteer assistant coach at Sheridan since 2018 under Lance Parker, who resigned after three seasons as head coach to take an assistant coaching position at Malvern.

Sheridan went 5-6 last season, losing to Pine Bluff in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.

MOTOR SPORTS

Tracks opening around the state

After waiting in some cases for more than three months because of the coronavirus, motor sports facilities in Arkansas will begin to open starting tonight.

Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis will be the first to open by hosting a Mid-South Arenacross event tonight and Saturday night. Riverside will open its regular weekly series May 30.

Also returning racing tonight will be Centerville Dragway. Dirt tracks racing Saturday night will be Crowley’s Ridge Raceway in Paragould, Crawford County Speedway in Van Buren and Old No. 1 Speedway in Harrisburg. The dragstrip at Prescott Raceway will be racing Saturday as well. Another drag racing facility, George Ray’s Wildcat Dragstrip at Paragould, was scheduled to be open Saturday, but officials determined the pit area was too wet. Tri-State Speedway, located just outside of Fort Smith in Pocola, Okla., will be racing Sunday night.

Most the other tracks in the state will open next weekend. Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove and Centerville Super Speedway will be racing Friday, while Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway and Diamond Park Speedway in Murfreesboro will open their seasons next Saturday.

Contact the tracks for ticket prices and start times.

OUTDOORS

Free fishing weekend set

Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a proclamation Thursday designating June 12-14 Free Fishing Weekend in Arkansas, allowing any person to fish in Arkansas without a fishing license or trout stamp from noon Friday, June 12, through midnight Sunday, June 14.

Although Free Fishing Weekend is an annual tradition, the commission also waived fishing license requirements for nine days in late March during the initial closure of schools, amusement parks and museums because of concerns for the spread of the coronavirus.

“At $10.50 a year, Arkansas’s fishing license is one of the nation’s least expensive. It’s less than three cents per day,” said Ben Batten, chief of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Fisheries Division. “But even that fee is waived for this weekend to help get people outside for a fishing trip.”

Batten also said June is an excellent time to fish, and this year has shaped up to be a good one with many people enjoying a return to the water.

“We’re seeing increased traffic at many of our lakes, particularly the smaller and mid-sized lakes the AGFC owns,” Batten said. “Even weekdays have been consistently busy as people have learned fishing and the outdoors are an ideal temporary getaway from our current issues in the world.”

According to the Game and Fish Commission, sales of the basic resident $10.50 fishing license are 10 percent higher than at this time in 2019, rising from about 203,000 to about 227,000. Sales of the combination hunting and fishing license increased by about 10,000.

