Super Quiz: Time's Person of the Year

Today at 1:38 a.m.

  1. 2016: D.T.

  2. 2008: B.O.

  3. 1980: R.R.

  4. 1948: H.S.T.

  5. 1940: W.C.

  6. 1989: M.G.

  7. 1942: J.S.

  8. 1938: A.H.

  9. 2015: A.M.

ANSWERS

  1. Donald Trump

  2. Barack Obama

  3. Ronald Reagan

  4. Harry S. Truman

  5. Winston Churchill

  6. Mikhail Gorbachev

  7. Joseph Stalin

  8. Adolf Hitler

  9. Angela Merkel

MovieStyle on 05/22/2020

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Time's Person of the Year

