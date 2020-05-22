2016: D.T.
2008: B.O.
1980: R.R.
1948: H.S.T.
1940: W.C.
1989: M.G.
1942: J.S.
1938: A.H.
2015: A.M.
ANSWERS
Donald Trump
Barack Obama
Ronald Reagan
Harry S. Truman
Winston Churchill
Mikhail Gorbachev
Joseph Stalin
Adolf Hitler
Angela Merkel
MovieStyle on 05/22/2020
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Time's Person of the Year
