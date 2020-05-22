Shooter killed, sailor injured at Texas base

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- A shooting at a Texas naval air station that wounded a sailor and left the gunman dead is being investigated as "terrorism-related," the FBI said Thursday.

The shooting began around 6:15 a.m. Thursday at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi.

The shooter tried to speed through a gate at the base in a vehicle, but security personnel put up a barrier in time to stop the vehicle, officials said. The man then got out of the car and opened fire, striking and wounding a sailor who is a member of the security force at the base. During the exchange of gunfire, the shooter was killed by security personnel, the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details about an ongoing investigation.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as "terrorism-related," special agent Leah Greeves said at a news conference Thursday afternoon, and investigators were working to determine whether a second person of interest was at large in the community.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Greeves did not elaborate on a potential motive or specify what led investigators to believe the shooting is related to terrorism.

The facility was on lockdown for about five hours Thursday morning, but that was lifted shortly before noon.

U.S. faces penalty over census-case files

A federal judge on Thursday agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said in a ruling that the Trump administration's failure to produce the documents "may well have been inadvertent, but is nevertheless unacceptable for any litigant, and particularly for the Department of Justice."

The judge in New York ordered the administration to pay some of the costs and fees of nonprofit advocacy groups that had sought the sanctions.

"To be sure, this was not [the Justice Department's] finest hour," Furman wrote. "At best, [the department] failed to produce more than ten percent of the documents that Defendants were required to produce as part of this litigation."

The Department of Justice declined to comment.

Last year, Furman ruled against an effort by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. That decision was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court which said U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross' rationale for the citizenship question -- to help enforce voting rights -- appeared to be contrived.

Lawyers for the Trump administration admitted last fall that they had discovered more than 3,700 pages of documents while responding to a congressional inquiry that had not been provided during the litigation over the citizenship question.

3 people injured in Arizona shooting

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Three people were injured, one critically, in a shooting Wednesday near a popular shopping and entertainment district west of Phoenix, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody safely, Glendale Officer Tiffany Ngalula said in a televised briefing. The most seriously injured person was taken to a hospital, and the two others were expected to survive,

The Westgate Entertainment District, part of a complex that includes arenas for Cardinals football and Coyotes hockey, was humming with activity after many of its stores and restaurants were closed for more than a month because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The shooting had stopped by the time officers arrived, Ngalula said.

"We were able to locate that suspect in the Westgate area, our officers challenged that suspect and were able to safely take that person into custody," she said.

State Sen. Martin Quezada wrote on Twitter that he saw a person "with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate." The police spokeswoman said she was not able to confirm that the gunman used an AR-15-style rifle.

Video's recorder held on murder charge

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- The Georgia man whose cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery's fatal shooting helped reignite the case was charged with murder Thursday, making him the third person arrested.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 50-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. was arrested on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. No other details were given. The agency said in a statement that it would hold a news conference this morning.

Arbery was slain Feb. 23 when a white father and son armed themselves and pursued him after spotting the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood. More than two months passed before authorities arrested Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. Gregory McMichael told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked his son before being shot.

Bryan lives in the same subdivision just outside the port city of Brunswick, and the video he took from the cab of his vehicle helped stir a national outcry when it leaked online May 5.

A Section on 05/22/2020