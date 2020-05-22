Teacher of Year mixes young, old

MISSION, Kan. — Teacher Tabatha Rosproy, whose preschool class met inside a nursing and retirement home in rural Kansas, was named the 2020 National Teacher of the Year for bridging the worlds of her community’s oldest and youngest and forming a bond with residents that continued even when social distancing requirements forced her classroom to close down.

Rosproy was selected for the honor from among 55 award-winning teachers around the country, the Council of Chief State School Officers announced Thursday, with the selection committee praising her for embodying “hope and inspiration.”

The Winfield school district in which Rosproy teaches established the early childhood program two years ago at Cumbernauld Village, a retirement community and nursing home that sits on 44 acres in south-central Kansas. Rosproy said her students were “well-connected and well-loved.”