2 Northwest Arkansans among 3 state students named presidential scholars

Three Arkansas high school seniors have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars for 2020 by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Amanda Mei Thomsen of Fayetteville High School, Jack Norris of Rogers High School and Brooke Avery Bradford of Clinton High School are among 161 members of the nation’s Class of 2020 to receive the honor for outstanding academic achievement, community service, and leadership.

The annual honorees include one male and one female student from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. families living abroad. There are also 15 scholars chosen at-large, 20 chosen for their accomplishments in the arts and 20 chosen for their accomplishments in career and technical education.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.