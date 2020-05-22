WATCH LIVE: Gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The state's total count of cases remained at 5,458 Friday morning, as did the death toll from the virus, at 110. The number of active cases dropped by one since Thursday's reported total, to 1,432.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PB6sdJil9IY]