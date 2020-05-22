Wu holds off field in charity golf event

It's been a great 12 months in the southwest for former Stanford golfer Brandon Wu.

The first-year golf pro sizzled down the stretch with four birdies in his final six holes to win the Maridoe Samaritan Fund tournament in Carrollton, Texas, by two strokes Thursday over former Texas golfer Scottie Scheffler.

Wu won the Elite Flight of the tournament, an invitational with a mix of professionals and amateurs created last month as a fundraiser for caddies at Maridoe Golf Club.

Wu fired a 6-under 66 in the third and final round to finish 13 under. Scheffler was 11 under, one stroke ahead of current Longhorn Parker Coody, the top amateur.

Wu was a key player on Stanford's 2019 team, which won the NCAA championship at Blessings Golf Club hosted by the University of Arkansas last May.

Taylor Moore led a contingent of current and former Razorbacks in the Elite field with a 1-over par to tie for 20th. Moore was in great position for a top-10 finish with a 2 under through 16 holes, but he finished with a double bogey and bogey.

Former Razorback Alvaro Ortiz made a move Thursday with a 3-under 69, his best round of the week to finish at 3 over and tied for 31st place.

Austin Cook (Jonesboro) had trouble backing up his opening round 70 on Tuesday, which had him in a tie for seventh place. Cook finished with consecutive rounds of 75 and tied for 38th place.

Current Razorbacks senior Mason Overstreet wrapped up his tournament with a 1-over round to finish at 5 over and tied for 45th place.

Current Razorback Julian Perico, an individual qualifier for last year's NCAA championships, struggled with a 7 over score on Thursday and finished in 79th place at 22 over, four shots behind former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

