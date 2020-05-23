• Antonio Hernandez, a car wash worker in Greenville, N.C., spotted a $1,200 federal stimulus check at the bottom of a trash can, and with the help of his daughter, Michelle Alvarado, tracked down the recipient, a construction worker who had just moved to a new address and didn't know about the check.

• Thomas Scully-Powers, 32, of Amityville, N.Y., has been charged with murder after police received 911 reports from people saying they'd seen him stab his 72-year-old father while the older man was in a Zoom video chat with them.

• Mylan Salsman, 19, of Big Clifty, Ky., accused in the theft of a car from a Walmart parking lot one morning, was released from jail and returned that afternoon to the same parking lot and stole another car, police said, leaving him facing two stolen property counts.

• Michele Totti, a film production worker who moonlights as a chef in Milan, has been delivering weekly gourmet suppers to seven men in their 20s, who have been cloistered as they study to become Dominican friars, saying he's had to double portion sizes because "they eat like wolves."

• Barbara Watters, 67, of Joplin, Mo., who was charged with abandoning a corpse after authorities found her husband's body in a freezer in her bedroom, has filed a lawsuit against police, the city and county coroner seeking to get his body back.

• Christian Ferguson, 20, of Cleveland, accused of posting on social media plans to make a false distress call so he could kill any responding federal officers, was indicted on two counts of attempted kidnapping, prosecutors said.

• Sharon Bertok, 57, and her husband, Daniel, 50, of Saucier, Miss., were arrested on animal cruelty charges after authorities found five dozen dogs, 15 birds, seven cats, five goats and a skunk in their house, and a monkey, a miniature donkey and a pale fox on their property.

• Edwin "Eddie" Graybeal, a Washington County, Tenn., deputy who is the son of Sheriff Ed Graybeal, was sentenced to nearly a year of probation after pleading guilty to simple assault for slapping a combative handcuffed inmate.

• Ricky Elam of New Cambria, Mo., accused of stealing a dozen beehives in four counties over the past year, was charged with three felonies and four misdemeanors after police located him by using a GPS device that had been installed in one of the hives, deputies said.

