Man shot dead in Pine Bluff

Pine Bluff police are investigating the city's 11th homicide of 2020 after a shooting Wednesday about 8:20 p.m. near the Village Green Apartments, according to a news release from the Police Department.

Officers arriving at 4321 S. Olive St. found Jeremy Thompson, 20, seated in the driver's seat of a white 2017 Nissan Altima with his head tilted backward, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a preliminary investigative report. The report said officers found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun with a live round in the chamber in Thompson's lap.

Thompson was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where police said he later died.

The report said two men at the scene told them they had heard several gunshots and heard a vehicle speed off. Police located several 7.62mm rifle shell casings in the roadway nearby and found several more shell casings leading into the grass on the far south side of the apartment complex, according to the report.

About 9:30 p.m., police were called to the Jefferson Regional Medical Center emergency room, where they spoke with Ja'Monte Washington, 20, who had gone to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his left forearm, an abrasion near his right elbow, and a large, hole-like wound on the right side of his rib cage, the report said.

According to the report, Washington told police that he was walking north on Olive Street toward his brother's apartment when he heard gunfire and tried to take cover, but was hit.

According to the report, no suspects have been identified in the killing.

State Desk on 05/23/2020