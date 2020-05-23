Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man shot dead in Pine Bluff

Police say 11th homicide victim of year had a loaded gun by Dale Ellis | Today at 2:44 a.m.

Pine Bluff police are investigating the city's 11th homicide of 2020 after a shooting Wednesday about 8:20 p.m. near the Village Green Apartments, according to a news release from the Police Department.

Officers arriving at 4321 S. Olive St. found Jeremy Thompson, 20, seated in the driver's seat of a white 2017 Nissan Altima with his head tilted backward, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a preliminary investigative report. The report said officers found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun with a live round in the chamber in Thompson's lap.

Thompson was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where police said he later died.

The report said two men at the scene told them they had heard several gunshots and heard a vehicle speed off. Police located several 7.62mm rifle shell casings in the roadway nearby and found several more shell casings leading into the grass on the far south side of the apartment complex, according to the report.

About 9:30 p.m., police were called to the Jefferson Regional Medical Center emergency room, where they spoke with Ja'Monte Washington, 20, who had gone to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his left forearm, an abrasion near his right elbow, and a large, hole-like wound on the right side of his rib cage, the report said.

According to the report, Washington told police that he was walking north on Olive Street toward his brother's apartment when he heard gunfire and tried to take cover, but was hit.

According to the report, no suspects have been identified in the killing.

State Desk on 05/23/2020

Print Headline: Man shot dead in Pine Bluff

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT