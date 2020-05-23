Musselman, Hogs make cut for another top prospect

ESPN top-30 basketball prospect Trey Patterson is the latest highly regarded 2021 prospect to include Arkansas on his list.

Patterson, 6-8, 207 pounds, of Somerset (N.J.) Rutgers Prep High School, narrowed his list to Arkansas, Memphis, Florida, UConn, Villanova, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Rutgers and Auburn.

He told Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers why the Razorbacks made the cut.

“They just recently offered me about a week ago and we have had a couple of video conferences," he said. "Coach (Eric) Musselman and staff feel like they can help me develop my game in order to reach the next level. Their style of play really fits my attributes and my skillset."

ESPN rates Patterson a 4-star prospect, the No. 5 small forward and No. 29 overall prospect in the nation. Musselman and assistant coach Clay Moser hosted him for a virtual tour on May 8 and extended an offer.

The Razorbacks also recently made the cut for other ESPN 2021 4-star prospects, including Kendall Brown, K.J. Adams and Langston Love.