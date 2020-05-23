Arrest made after roof's metal taken

North Little Rock police made an arrest Friday morning after a report came in that said a man was stealing metal from the roof of a building.

Officers responded to the Ark Crete Block Co. building at 1600 E. Fifth St. just after 8 a.m. The report said Deshun Pruit, 24, was arrested at the site after reportedly placing metal items in his vehicle.

Pruit was taken to the Pulaski County jail and is charged with felony theft of property and felony criminal mischief. No bail had been set.

Landlord calls in report of kids alone

A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, a report said

An officer responded just after 2:30 p.m. at 3101 North First St., where a landlord told the officer that he was fixing a ceiling fan when he noticed that the tenant had left for work and he heard a baby crying, the report said.

According to the report, the landlord said he realized no one was home with the children, including a 10-month-old, so he tried to call the mother and then he contacted the tenant, Brandon Pearson, 23, and threatened to call the police if Pearson did not return. The mother said the couple had agreed to leave their children home alone for 30 minutes, according to the report.

Pearson was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he is not listed on the roster. He is charged with two felony counts of endangerring the welfare of a minor.

Windows-breaking suspect in custody

Little Rock police arrested a man after a business's windows were broken out Thursday.

Officers responded to the Stroman's store at 8005 Geyer Springs Road just after 6:30 p.m., where a witness said a man was breaking windows, the report said.

Byron Colon, 36, was identified as a suspect and arrested later. Police said the damage was estimated at $4,500, according to the report.

Colon was taken to the Pulaski County jail where his bail was set at $4,500. He is charged with felony criminal mischief.

Metro on 05/23/2020