Police find man shot dead in Pine Bluff; shooting marks city's 12th homicide of year

Pine Bluff police are investigating an early-morning homicide.

Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of S. Mulberry St. about 1:45 a.m. Saturday in reference to a male down, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive man who had apparently been shot several times.

Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley identified the man as James Williams, Jr. 43. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner April Davis due to multiple gunshot wounds, Kelley said.

This is the city’s 12th homicide, occurring just three days after the city’s 11th reported homicide.

On Wednesday, police responding to a report of shots fired discovered Jeremy Thompson, 20, seated in the driver’s seat of a white 2017 Nissan Altima with his head tilted backward, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a preliminary investigative report. The report said officers found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun with a live round in the chamber in Thompson’s lap.

Thompson was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where police said he later died.

As of Saturday, no suspect information had been released in either case.