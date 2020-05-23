State sports brief

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Riley not returning to Vilonia

Alvin Riley, who has coached the Vilonia girls basketball team for the past 19 years and guided it to the Class 5A title in 2009, will not have his contract renewed for the 2020-21 season.

The University of Central Arkansas alum led the Lady Eagles to at least 25 victories in each of the past three years while winning back-to-back 5A-West Conference titles. Vilonia went 25-3 last season before losing to Mountain Home in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament.

Riley, 62, came to Vilonia in 2001 after spending the previous eight years at Tuckerman, where he led the Lady Bulldogs to a state championship in 1998. He's won more than 700 games during a more than 40-year career.

-Erick Taylor

