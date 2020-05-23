Suspect arrested in Fort Smith slaying

FORT SMITH -- A Fort Smith man has been arrested as part of an ongoing homicide investigation in the city.

Christopher Wayne Duren, 38, was being held without bail Friday in the Sebastian County jail on a count of first-degree murder and a parole violation, according to the Sebastian County sheriff's office. A court date has been set for June 1 at 9 a.m

Fort Smith police responded to the area of North 12th and G Street about 9:45 p.m. Thursday regarding a possible dead person, department spokesman Aric Mitchell said in a news release Friday.

A man was found dead inside a residence there. Fort Smith police identified the man as 47-year-old Eric Reed.

Duren was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and was taken to the Sebastian County jail, Mitchell said.

State Desk on 05/23/2020