Alternate acknowledgment

The class of 2020 may have missed out on special events such as proms and graduation ceremonies, but they certainly will not be forgotten.

We've seen yard signs and parades all over Central Arkansas paying tribute to the seniors -- high school and college. We even saw a giant electronic billboard of a senior rented by her proud parents.

Here are some of the photos we received from families who were eager to acknowledge their seniors. Due to space limitations, we can no longer accept photos of the graduates. But the photos that we have already received will be published over several subsequent Sundays in High Profile.

Best wishes to the class of 2020. You've made us all proud!

-- Story by Rachel O'Neal

High Profile on 05/24/2020