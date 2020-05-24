Centers lauds boys who volunteer as Champions

Champions of Hope volunteers Matt and Trena Nosler, with their son Trevor, work with high school junior and senior boys who volunteer and raise money for the Centers for Youth and Families. Trevor was a participant in the program last year. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins

In an effort to get high school junior and senior boys to learn about philanthropy and volunteering -- in much the same way Central Arkansas high school girls have the American Heart Association's Sweethearts and 20th Century Lodge's Angels of Hope -- the Champions of Hope was formed for local young men to learn more about the Centers for Youth and Families.

The Centers -- which began as the Children's Aid Society in 1884 -- has grown and morphed over the years to become a place to help emotionally and behaviorally disturbed youths, provide prevention services to at-risk children and teenagers and provide resources for parents and families.

During the Champion of Hope program, which usually starts in August and runs through March, the young men learn about the Centers' different programs.

Trena Nosler, who is on the Centers Foundation board and helped found the Champions program, says the boys tour the facilities and learn everything the Centers does for kids and families throughout the state.

"Centers is a lifeline for so many children and families in Arkansas. They provide a wide range of services keeping children and families healthy and safe. Centers provides prevention intervention and treatment for mental and social wellness. Their foster care program offers both therapeutic and day treatment," Nosler says.

"Centers offers a 24-hour emergency shelter for those in need. They offer support to parents and pregnant mothers, setting them up for success with the support many need. Centers' human trafficking program is the only one in the state and acts as a national resource center for victims. The entire team you would meet at Centers is passionate about helping children and family in whatever way that may be."

These young men learn what it means to volunteer in their community, Nosler says.

"Educating them about Centers brings a new compassion for others and tackles the stigma that is often seen with mental illness," she says. "The Champions of Hope leave being able to share Centers' mission as they venture into their adult lives."

One of the activities the young men help with is a Fall Carnival. Nosler says the boys collect candy and costumes for the kids, set up games and decorate. Due to privacy of the residents, however, the Champions of Hope don't participate in the carnival itself, but only in setting up the event.

They also raise money for the Centers. Each Champion is asked to donate $1,500, which they collect through a variety of fundraising efforts. Nosler recalls one Champion reached his goal by asking for donations for his birthday. The boys brainstorm in groups for ideas and also receive individual coaching. Nosler's son Trevor, who was a program participant last year, recalls how another boy raised money through aluminum can collections.

It's not just Nosler and her son who are involved in the Champions program. Nosler's husband, Matt, also is active with the group, making himself available if the boys want to talk, accompany them on service projects or just being a male presence, he says.

An important skill the boys learn during the year is leadership through programs that included speakers such as Brent Birch, executive director of the Little Rock Technology Park; Jay Cheshire, president of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce; and U.S. Rep French Hill.

The boys do numerous service projects through the program and not just with the Centers. This year, they volunteered at a Giving Tuesday phone-a-thon, served dinner at the Compassion Center, and worked at the Arkansas Foodbank and Recycle Bikes for Kids.

Normally, the Champions of Hope have a year-end celebration in the spring followed by recognition at the Centers' signature fundraising event, the Evolve Gala. The year-end party would have been held in April, but due to the covid-19 pandemic, the celebration has been rescheduled for Aug. 1 at the Statehouse Convention Center. Although delayed, there will still be recognition given to two Champions who, through the program, went above and beyond what was required.

Champions of Hope currently is accepting nominations for next fall's program. Junior and senior boys from Central Arkansas can be nominated by teachers, parents, coaches or friends.

"Usually Champions that are finishing the program will suggest someone for the next year. We do try really hard to get representation from every high school in Central Arkansas," Trena Nosler says.

Nomination forms are available by calling (501) 666-9436.

