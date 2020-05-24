Day to honor fallen endures in pandemic

Memorial Day is about those who don’t get to be with their families for an extended weekend.

To those who have served in the military, lost loved ones who served or are related to those fighting overseas, the holiday is a solemn day because it is reserved for those who didn’t come home to hear the words, “Thank you for your service.”

They are the ones who gave their lives during their service.

Bubba Beason, 46, a retired Air Force chief master sergeant and founder of a statewide nonprofit for Gold Star Families, said that such sentiments have to be in the front of everyone’s minds on the holiday reserved for those who fought and died for their country.

He said his 25 years of military service brought the importance of Memorial Day into sharper focus.

“Initially, when you go into the military, you really don’t understand it all,” he said. “The more you’re in it, the more you realize that certain days have certain meanings.”

The coronavirus pandemic has forced people to change the way they spend the Memorial Day weekend. The event held each year at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock will continue as scheduled, but will be closed to the public because of social-distancing restrictions.

While public events at national cemeteries will be canceled, all of them will remain open during the weekend for visitation, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will speak at the Memorial Day ceremony at the North Little Rock cemetery. The event will start at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed on the cemetery’s Facebook page. The ceremony also will feature a flyover of World War II-era planes by the Commemorative Air Force Razorback Wing, based at North Little Rock Municipal Airport.

Master Sgt. Chris Willing-ham, the honor guard program manager at Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville, said the pandemic may have restricted what people can do on Monday, but it doesn’t change the emotional impact of Memorial Day.

His job each time he reports to work, he said, is to honor fallen veterans.

Any gesture of respect for those U.S. troops who died fighting for their country will be appreciated by those who see it, whether driving past in cars or viewing on social media, said Willingham, 39.

“Seeing the flag anywhere in whatever platform we choose to display it honors their memory,” he said. “Any show of support is useful and good. We need every bit of that right now.”

Charlie Brown, 70, of Jacksonville is the Arkansas Disabled American Veterans commander and a veteran of the Air Force who served in Vietnam and in Iraq during Desert Storm. He retired as a senior master sergeant.

“We volunteer to serve our country,” he said. “We issue to the U.S. government a blank check. … There are those who paid with their lives. They paid the ultimate price.”

R.D. Kinsey, 67, an Air Force veteran, said he hasn’t missed a Memorial Day ceremony in 15 years. That streak will end Monday. He isn’t resentful because he understands the circumstances, but it will make for a unique holiday, he said.

“I think it’s very important to take time out this Memorial Day and remember those who lost their lives,” Kinsey said. “We can remember them in prayer, and we can treat everyone with respect and love. That’s how you can honor them.”

Kinsey, who lives in Sherwood, is commander emeritus for the Michael Vann Johnson Jr. American Legion Post 74 in North Little Rock. It was named after the first Arkansan who died while serving in the second Iraq war. He said he will be thinking of Johnson’s family on Memorial Day, as well as all Gold Star Families.

“We, as citizens, have an obligation to [honor] those who gave their lives,” he said. “There will be a lot of Gold Star Families who will be watching ceremonies online. … There will be a lot of us not overlooking those men and women on that particular day during this particular time.”

Beason’s 19-year-old son enlisted in the Air Force last year and he is “in the pipeline” to become a combat controller, which carries out some of the U.S. military’s most dangerous missions during wartime. It’s an assignment that could put Beason’s son in harm’s way.

As a result, Memorial Day carries even more weight for Beason, who also is the director and founder of Arkansas Run for the Fallen, a nonprofit that honors veterans who died in combat.

“I have a lot of deep feelings on Memorial Day,” he said. “Now, my son is going to potentially be on the front lines.

“That day is for remembering [those] who served our country and making sure their lives and legacies are not forgotten,” he continued. “It’s very sacred.”