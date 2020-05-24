FBI nabs Oregon fugitive in Arkansas

FORT SMITH -- The FBI arrested an out-of-state fugitive in Fort Smith on Friday.

Connor Hagan, public affairs officer for the FBI's Little Rock office, said agents out of its Fort Smith resident agency arrested a man who was wanted out of Oregon by the FBI.

"This is pretty standard practice if there's a fugitive," Hagan said.

"A lot of times, leads will be sent out to different offices to locate and apprehend fugitives."

Hagan said an FBI agent and an FBI task force officer out of Crawford County apprehended the fugitive, with the Fort Smith Police Department assisting as well.

Beth Anne Steele, public affairs specialist for the FBI's Portland office, said via email that the FBI was assisting the Burns, Ore., Police Department, with the arrest on a state warrant.

Ryan Hughes, deputy district attorney for Harney County, of which Burns is the county seat, identified the fugitive as Caleb Zink.

Zink, who was living in Burns, was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, a felony, and one count of obstructing governmental or judicial administration, a misdemeanor.

The incident dates were March 30 and April 3, 2019, with Zink being convicted on all three counts.

Hughes said that despite his recommendation, Zink was released before sentencing and then failed to appear Oct. 4.

