Happy birthday: A lucrative wave of business occurs as your interests meld with the common interest and you provide a valuable service. Years of experience suddenly add up to well-deserved mastery. Smooth will be the road of relationships and smoother still will be your approach to getting into and out of them as the case may be.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Thinking in different time frames will help you make the best decision. You'll accurately project how you will feel about things in a range of five minutes to five years from now.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Busy-ness isn't productivity. You're getting savvier about catching yourself in time-wasting acts and switching to the focus that will bring you closer to who you want to be.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): People's needs and wants are more specific than you might imagine, so don't guess at them. Just ask. Also, keep in mind that you don't have to be the best in the world to be the best option for one person.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Once is enough to see, not to be. Trying an activity a single time will give you the experience, but it won't change you. Repetition and practice are necessary to make it stick.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Creativity can only be accessed in the present. To obsess about the future or ruminate about the past isn't creative. Those behaviors can be useful, but a very small dose goes a long way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your behaviors and your attitude will say more about you than anything you own. This is why you invest in developing your skills, improving yourself and in learning about the world and people.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): No one is entirely to blame for the situation they are in, but everyone is entirely responsible for their own situation. You'll get the help you need and give the help that is needed in the name of improvement.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Because you have big plans, you can't afford to wait for inspiration. You'll simply show up and work whether you feel motivated or not. Inspiration will kick in eventually.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll define your success by the smiles you put on other people's faces. Because of this, you'll go out of this day a big winner, on top of the world.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll have an excellent sense of where to focus, and it only gets better as the day progresses. At the end of the day, you'll feel like you spent your energy on all the right things.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You will become aware of something you have been, until now, only unconsciously aware of. This is big. "Ah-ha" moments don't come with fireworks. Nonetheless, they change everything.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll come out ahead as long as you let go of the need to be right. People lose more in the name of proving a point or standing by a bad decision than they do in the natural course of the game.

