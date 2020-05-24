• Bruce Griffey, 57, a Republican state legislator from Paris, Tenn., who said he struggles to hear proceedings when demonstrations get loud outside the House chamber, is contending that protesters who are too noisy should be subject to arrest if they refuse to quiet down or go outside.

• Joshua Knight of Kennesaw, Ga., was charged with felony theft by conversion after the Cobb County sheriff's office said he wrote 130 company checks, worth $587,926.10, to himself while working as an account supervisor for a company that specializes in corporate background checks.

• Laurent Nys, the director of Brussels' main wholesale market, said about 30 police vehicles and a helicopter were involved in a drug bust at the market in which police arrested six people and seized 11.5 tons of cannabis.

• Brandon Hill, 32, of Independence, Mo., was charged in the shooting death of 40-year-old Derrick White, whose body was found in a vehicle, after prosecutors said DNA taken from the vehicle's door handle and ballistics evidence from a bullet found in White's body linked Hill to the shooting.

• Joe Edney, a former investigator for the district attorney's office in Mississippi's 11th Circuit, faces up to 20 years in prison after being convicted of embezzlement by depositing thousands of dollars of court fees into his own bank account.

• Mark Clayton Davis, 60, of Port Wentworth, Ga., was arrested after an undercover officer obtained video and audio recordings of Davis offering to pay thousands of dollars to hire someone to kill his estranged wife, authorities said.

• Benjamin Garnica, 34, arrested in San Diego as he was reentering the U.S. from Mexico more than a year after leaving a Springfield, Mo., halfway house, where he was weeks from being released after serving an 80-month sentence on a drug charge, has pleaded guilty to escaping from federal custody.

• Scotty Poindexter, 30, of Raceland, La., was arrested and is facing several charges after he bit a deputy who was responding to a report that Poindexter had forced his way into a relative's home and punched a woman, the Lafourche Parish sheriff's office said.

• Eugene Pettaway, 31, was charged with murder in the stabbing of Quavion Demarco Blair at a homeless shelter in Birmingham, Ala., in what shelter officials said was "a tragic reminder that accessible mental health care is paramount."

A Section on 05/24/2020