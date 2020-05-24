Little, free pantry idea taking root

Cast your memory back to May 10 -- yes, we know it seems like eons ago -- when in this space we wrote about the little free food pantry that the Stallings family built and posted on a tree in the yard of their North Little Rock home.

Little pantries are places where people can grab items like peanut butter, canned vegetables and other grocery staples and personal care products for free. And, if they are so inclined, they can donate these things for others.

Give what you can, take what you need.

The Mini Pantry Movement was started in Fayetteville by Jessica McClard and celebrated its fourth birthday on May 12.

Inspired by the little free libraries, McClard, 45, thought something similar could be done to help people suffering from food insecurity and also raise awareness of the issue. She "planted" the Little Free Pantry Pilot at her church, Good Shepherd Lutheran, in Fayetteville. She posted a photo of it at the Little Free Pantry Facebook page and asked her friends to "like" the page.

Two weeks later, another little pantry showed up in Fayetteville and in a little over a month, a Blessing Box was installed at CrystalRock Cathedral Women's Ministries in Ardmore, Okla.

At littlefreepantry.org, McClard has a map showing 1,096 pantries worldwide, and that doesn't include pantries that are part of other groups.

"It's very likely that there are at least three times that many," she says. "A lot of the larger networks, both in the United States and abroad, maintain their own maps."

Has there been an increase in new little pantries since the covid-19 outbreak?

"Spring is always the busiest time for mini pantry plants," McClard says. "At the beginning of the quarantine, I was seeing a lot of activity. It's taken a while for me to determine whether this was related to the coronavirus or whether it was just the regular activity I see every spring.

"But I can say definitively that there are a lot more projects being launched now than any of the previous three springs. I'm adding 10 to 15 new projects a day to the map."

Littlefreepantry.org is an excellent resource for anyone thinking of putting up their own pantry, offering advice on things like location, zoning issues, safety measures, how to build them and what to stock.

McClard says they aren't replacements for larger food pantries but are more of a "gap filler."

"I think [little pantries] are important," she says. "They sort of re-centralize food insecurity in the community. I don't know how many regular folks spend time thinking about the fact that their neighbors might be hungry, so anytime one of these pops up in a place and people drive by it, maybe they will start thinking about that."

email: sclancy@adgnewsroom.com

SundayMonday on 05/24/2020