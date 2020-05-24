Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

NOTABLE ARKANSANS—Answer

Today at 2:06 a.m. | Updated May 24, 2020 at 2:06 a.m.

Who was this colorful character who, throughout his career wrote thousands of songs, almost all having to do with some aspect of American history?

Jimmy Driftwood

Style on 05/24/2020

Print Headline: NOTABLE ARKANSANS

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT