POLICE BEAT: Vehicle owner said to find man inside

by William Sanders | Today at 7:53 a.m.
A Little Rock man was arrested Friday night after he was found inebriated in someone else's vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock police were called about 10:45 p.m. to 327 Valmar St., where the vehicle owner told them that he found the man in his vehicle and change missing, the report said.

Police arrested Kevin Walker, 66, noting that he smelled of alcohol and could barely walk, the report said. He was found in possession of a phone, driver's license and credit card of another person, the report said.

Walker was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bail Saturday. He is charged with felony breaking or entering, felony theft by receiving, misdemeanor theft of property, misdemeanor theft by receiving and misdemeanor public intoxication.

Police: Traffic stop leads to two arrests

North Little Rock police arrested two people Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop at Parker and West 25th streets, according to an arrest report.

An officer stopped a black mustang driven by Teria Sutton, 29, just after 4 p.m. and arrested her on outstanding warrants, the report said.

Passenger Timothy Perry, 31, was searched and was found with several bags of methamphetamine and two smoking pipes, the report said. He was subsequently arrested.

Both were taken to the Pulaski County jail, where they were being held without bail Saturday evening.

Sutton is being held on a failure to appear warrant and a probation revocation warrant. Perry is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

