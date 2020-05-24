Water scarcity in world adds to virus fears

FILE - In this May 9, 2020, file photo, a woman carries containers of water in the Petare neighborhood, one of the poorest slums in Caracas, Venezuela, during a government-imposed quarantine to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. For people around the world who are affected by war and poverty, the simple act of washing hands is a luxury. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

HARARE, Zimbabwe -- Some 3 billion people, from indigenous communities in Brazil to war-shattered villages in northern Yemen, have nowhere to wash their hands with soap and clean water at home, according to the charity group WaterAid.

The group fears that global funding is being rushed toward vaccines and treatments without "any real commitment to prevention."

Violet Manuel was relieved after getting her daily allotment of 10.5 gallons of water but worried about the coronavirus.

"I got the water, but chances are that I also got the disease," she told The Associated Press. And yet her plans for the water did not include hand-washing but "more important" tasks such as cleaning dishes and flushing the toilet.

Such choices underscore the challenges of preventing the spread of the coronavirus in slums, camps and other crowded settlements around the world where clean water is scarce and survival is a daily struggle.

Definitively linking covid-19 cases to water access isn't easy without deeper investigation, said Gregory Bulit with UNICEF's water and sanitation team, "but what we know is, without water, the risk is increased."

In the Arab region alone, about 74 million people don't have access to a basic hand-washing facility, the United Nations says.

Nearly a decade of civil war has damaged much of Syria's water infrastructure, and millions must resort to alternative measures. In the last rebel-held territory of Idlib, where the most recent military operations displaced nearly 1 million people, resources are badly strained.

In Yemen, five years of war left over 3 million people displaced with no secure source of water, and there are growing fears that primitive sources such as wells are contaminated.

And in Manaus, Brazil, 300 families in one poor indigenous community have water only three days a week from a dirty well.

"Water is like gold around here," said Neinha Reis, a 27-year-old mother of two. To wash their hands, they depend on donations of hand sanitizer. Reis and most of the other residents have fallen ill with symptoms similar to those of covid-19 in the past month.

Across Africa, where virus cases are closing in on 100,000, more than half of the continent's 1.3 billion people must leave their homes to get water, according to the Afrobarometer research group.

Where it is made available via trucks or wells, the long lines of people could become "potentially dangerous breeding grounds for the virus," said Maxwell Samaila, program manager with the aid group Mercy Corps in Nigeria.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeina Karam, Sarah El Deeb, Maggie Michael and Renato Brito of The Associated Press.

