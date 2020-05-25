Benton County marriage licenses

May 14

James Robert Anderson, 34, and Brittany Nicole Emery, 30, both of Pea Ridge

Justin Thomas Archer, 23, and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Tran, 24, both of Fort Worth, Texas

Jacob Paul Bladdick, 26, and Margaret Caroline Currier, 27, both of Springdale

Cory William Brozek, 49, Bella Vista, and Tammy Lynn Garrett, 53, Siloam Springs

Nicolas Andrew Castleberry, 32, and Cassandra Marie Roberts, 31, both of Sapulpa, Okla.

John Isaac Doss, 27, Rogers, and Olivia Jean Madsen, 28, Bentonville

Aaron James George, 21, Rogers, and Emma Jewel Pitts, 21, Bentonville

Christopher Paul Leibig, 49, and Elizabeth Renee Salmonsen, 50, both of Bentonville

Jose Gabriel Polanco, 21, and Nelly Gabriela Vanegas, 25, both of Rogers

Suyash Rijal, 29, Fayetteville, and Dipanjali Budhathoki, 28, Covington, La.

John Parker Romo, 22, Peachtree City, Ga., and Lauren Mackenzie Little, 22, Gentry

Collin Daniel Ryan Scott, 28, and Jennifer Pape, 38, both of Rogers

Aaron Michael Stump, 32, and Jason Matthew Dunne, 30, both of Centerton

May 15

Carson Daniel Alsup, 24, and Ashton Gail Yarbrough, 23, both of Bentonville

Braden Thomas Blaylock, 23, and Cayse Justine Self, 23, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Miles Anthony Colwell, 27, and Melissa Nicole Chanderban, 24, both of Rogers

Joshua Carey Covert, 33, and Abigail Escalante Mounce, 33, both of Centerton

Christopher Lee Evans, 29, and Kelly Diane Johnson, 30, both of Bentonville

John Lindsay Faulkner, 45, and Christina Nichole Rice, 25, both of Pea Ridge

Taylor Ira Grimes, 25, Pineville, Mo., and Angela Nicole Mason, 28, Siloam Springs

Erik Richard Gurley, 43, Sarcoxie, Mo., and Lisa Karen Fech, 49, Bentonville

Anthony Earl Moore, 37, and Brittanie Ann Courts, 35, both of Centerton

William Owen Roy Noe, 24, and Madison Alyce Walker, 23, both of Bentonville

Richard Daniel Robertson, 23, and Catherine Kay Youmans, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Carl Einar Sperling, 28, and Loren Kirsten Bennett, 23, both of Bentonville

Nicholas Alan Theodoro, 28, and Margaret Leigh Srygley, 28, both of Bentonville

Rafael Vega, 33, and Destiny Rayan Blakemore, 30, both of Lowell

Thomas Wade Youngblood, 38, and Betty Jean Kasch, 41, both of Afton, Okla.

May 18

Dale Lee Abercrombie, 58, and Deborah Lee Wilson, 48, both of Pea Ridge

Baile Marih Anthony, 24, and Christopher Benjamin Roman, 32, both of Heber City, Utah

Jose Daniel Avalar-Menendez, 21, and Alma Rosa Almaraz, 26, both of Rogers

Gunner Douglas Barnes, 23, and Ashlyn Nichole Cerasale, 25, both of Bentonville

Benjamin Zoram Bithell, 21, Centerton, and Matilyn May Ivie, 19, Bentonville

Anthony Adams Cantrell, 47, Cave Springs, and Jenna Shea Johnson, 42, Star City

William Calvin Conklin, 39, and Amber Marie White, 29, both of Gravette

Bradley Stephen Henry, 43, Fayetteville, and Tracy Lee Pierce, 42, Lowell

Thomas Ericson Hodge, 22, Crossett, and Hanah Christine Bartlett, 22, Rogers

Victor Onishenko, 25, Lowell, and Anna Denise Lowry, 22, Fayetteville

Donny Ray Rodgers, 60, and Effie Maud Byers, 43, both of Bentonville

Franklin Arthur Stanley, 23, Watts, Okla., and Donovan James O'Neal, 29, Stilwell, Okla.

Stuart Duncan Taylor, 30, Fayetteville, and Kaylee Renee Pierce, 28, Rogers

James Harrison Whitacre, 22, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Sara Michael Hall, 21, Gentry

May 19

Skyler Joe Brown, 24, Lowell, and Rebecca Lynn Johnson, 23, Rogers

Jordan Dashawn Colburn, 25, and Brooklynn Nicole Cookson. 26, both of Tahlequah, Okla.

Andrew Quinn Denny, 31, and Anastasia Mishelle Makhanova, 30, both of Lowell

Silvano Jr Gallardo, 25, and Lupita Elizabeth Gamez, 25, both of Springdale

Savana Laine King, 24, and Logan Merrill Flick, 24, both of Plano, Texas

Tyrone Michael Lofton, 75, and Donna Sue Haywood, 54, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Victor Jose Roman Rodriguez, 23, and Stephanie Vargas Rodriguez, 20, both of Bethel Heights

Samuel Henry Skelton, 22, Springdale, and Jaime Lyn Song Leonard, 24, Bentonville

May 20

Marlon Eduardo Borja, 25, and Vilma Yamileth Linarez, 22, both of Rogers

Chad Aaron Dobbs, 36, Centerton, and Melissa Lynn Pollreis, 32, Bentonville

Jonathan Ryan Ehrmann, 26, and Karley Ann Neal, 26, both of Rogers

Jonathan Clay Ford, 38, and Stephanie Elaine Bynum, 28, both of Bentonville

Dane Russell Olsen, 22, Rogers, and Claire Wilken Hamlin, 22, Americus, Kan.

Jacob Sheldon Ransom, 36, and Kylee Allen Ramsey, 30, both of Bentonville

James Ronald Smith, 27, Centerton, and Fangzhou Christine Chen, 27, Bella Vista

NW News on 05/25/2020