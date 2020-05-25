Benton County marriage licenses

May 14
James Robert Anderson, 34, and Brittany Nicole Emery, 30, both of Pea Ridge
Justin Thomas Archer, 23, and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Tran, 24, both of Fort Worth, Texas
Jacob Paul Bladdick, 26, and Margaret Caroline Currier, 27, both of Springdale
Cory William Brozek, 49, Bella Vista, and Tammy Lynn Garrett, 53, Siloam Springs
Nicolas Andrew Castleberry, 32, and Cassandra Marie Roberts, 31, both of Sapulpa, Okla.
John Isaac Doss, 27, Rogers, and Olivia Jean Madsen, 28, Bentonville
Aaron James George, 21, Rogers, and Emma Jewel Pitts, 21, Bentonville
Christopher Paul Leibig, 49, and Elizabeth Renee Salmonsen, 50, both of Bentonville
Jose Gabriel Polanco, 21, and Nelly Gabriela Vanegas, 25, both of Rogers
Suyash Rijal, 29, Fayetteville, and Dipanjali Budhathoki, 28, Covington, La.
John Parker Romo, 22, Peachtree City, Ga., and Lauren Mackenzie Little, 22, Gentry
Collin Daniel Ryan Scott, 28, and Jennifer Pape, 38, both of Rogers
Aaron Michael Stump, 32, and Jason Matthew Dunne, 30, both of Centerton
May 15
Carson Daniel Alsup, 24, and Ashton Gail Yarbrough, 23, both of Bentonville
Braden Thomas Blaylock, 23, and Cayse Justine Self, 23, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Miles Anthony Colwell, 27, and Melissa Nicole Chanderban, 24, both of Rogers
Joshua Carey Covert, 33, and Abigail Escalante Mounce, 33, both of Centerton
Christopher Lee Evans, 29, and Kelly Diane Johnson, 30, both of Bentonville
John Lindsay Faulkner, 45, and Christina Nichole Rice, 25, both of Pea Ridge
Taylor Ira Grimes, 25, Pineville, Mo., and Angela Nicole Mason, 28, Siloam Springs
Erik Richard Gurley, 43, Sarcoxie, Mo., and Lisa Karen Fech, 49, Bentonville
Anthony Earl Moore, 37, and Brittanie Ann Courts, 35, both of Centerton
William Owen Roy Noe, 24, and Madison Alyce Walker, 23, both of Bentonville
Richard Daniel Robertson, 23, and Catherine Kay Youmans, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Carl Einar Sperling, 28, and Loren Kirsten Bennett, 23, both of Bentonville
Nicholas Alan Theodoro, 28, and Margaret Leigh Srygley, 28, both of Bentonville
Rafael Vega, 33, and Destiny Rayan Blakemore, 30, both of Lowell
Thomas Wade Youngblood, 38, and Betty Jean Kasch, 41, both of Afton, Okla.
May 18
Dale Lee Abercrombie, 58, and Deborah Lee Wilson, 48, both of Pea Ridge
Baile Marih Anthony, 24, and Christopher Benjamin Roman, 32, both of Heber City, Utah
Jose Daniel Avalar-Menendez, 21, and Alma Rosa Almaraz, 26, both of Rogers
Gunner Douglas Barnes, 23, and Ashlyn Nichole Cerasale, 25, both of Bentonville
Benjamin Zoram Bithell, 21, Centerton, and Matilyn May Ivie, 19, Bentonville
Anthony Adams Cantrell, 47, Cave Springs, and Jenna Shea Johnson, 42, Star City
William Calvin Conklin, 39, and Amber Marie White, 29, both of Gravette
Bradley Stephen Henry, 43, Fayetteville, and Tracy Lee Pierce, 42, Lowell
Thomas Ericson Hodge, 22, Crossett, and Hanah Christine Bartlett, 22, Rogers
Victor Onishenko, 25, Lowell, and Anna Denise Lowry, 22, Fayetteville
Donny Ray Rodgers, 60, and Effie Maud Byers, 43, both of Bentonville
Franklin Arthur Stanley, 23, Watts, Okla., and Donovan James O'Neal, 29, Stilwell, Okla.
Stuart Duncan Taylor, 30, Fayetteville, and Kaylee Renee Pierce, 28, Rogers
James Harrison Whitacre, 22, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Sara Michael Hall, 21, Gentry
May 19
Skyler Joe Brown, 24, Lowell, and Rebecca Lynn Johnson, 23, Rogers
Jordan Dashawn Colburn, 25, and Brooklynn Nicole Cookson. 26, both of Tahlequah, Okla.
Andrew Quinn Denny, 31, and Anastasia Mishelle Makhanova, 30, both of Lowell
Silvano Jr Gallardo, 25, and Lupita Elizabeth Gamez, 25, both of Springdale
Savana Laine King, 24, and Logan Merrill Flick, 24, both of Plano, Texas
Tyrone Michael Lofton, 75, and Donna Sue Haywood, 54, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Victor Jose Roman Rodriguez, 23, and Stephanie Vargas Rodriguez, 20, both of Bethel Heights
Samuel Henry Skelton, 22, Springdale, and Jaime Lyn Song Leonard, 24, Bentonville
May 20
Marlon Eduardo Borja, 25, and Vilma Yamileth Linarez, 22, both of Rogers
Chad Aaron Dobbs, 36, Centerton, and Melissa Lynn Pollreis, 32, Bentonville
Jonathan Ryan Ehrmann, 26, and Karley Ann Neal, 26, both of Rogers
Jonathan Clay Ford, 38, and Stephanie Elaine Bynum, 28, both of Bentonville
Dane Russell Olsen, 22, Rogers, and Claire Wilken Hamlin, 22, Americus, Kan.
Jacob Sheldon Ransom, 36, and Kylee Allen Ramsey, 30, both of Bentonville
James Ronald Smith, 27, Centerton, and Fangzhou Christine Chen, 27, Bella Vista
NW News on 05/25/2020
Print Headline: Marriage licenses