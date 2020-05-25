Coronavirus cases in state top 6,000; death toll rises to 117

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

The number of covid-19 cases reported in Arkansas rose 107 Monday to 6,029, according to figures released by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The Health Department also reported that the number of deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus increased by one to 117.

Officials are aware of 1,663 active cases in the state. Another 4,249 people who tested positive have already recovered.

With Monday being a holiday, state officials opted not to hold a daily covid-19 briefing at the state Capitol.

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]

Asked about the covid-19 numbers after a Memorial Day ceremony at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said there hadn’t been any major changes.

“Yesterday was fairly level in comparison with the previous day so I don’t know that there’s any news there,” he said Monday. “I think we’ve just got to watch it and we’ll be able to talk about it more tomorrow.”

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The number of current coronavirus patients in Arkansas hospitals Monday was 99, the department said. Overall, 617 covid-19 victims have been hospitalized.

The number of covid-19 patients on ventilators Monday was 17. Thus far, 114 covid-19 patients have needed ventilators.

In Arkansas, 359 nursing home residents have tested positive for covid-19. Forty-two Arkansas deaths have been “related to nursing homes,” according to the Health Department.

Nine deaths were linked to correctional facilities.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]