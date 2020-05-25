Happy birthday (May 25): You'll be generous with your heart, as well as your time, money and talents. You'll get to know a new area and become very specialized, developing to an elite level of expertise. On the financial front, a business venture will pay off, little by little, and a daring investment will quadruple in three years.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Create or find a sense of place that feels at once like nowhere, anywhere and everywhere. That will be a worthy quest, as your environment, mood and pursuits are intrinsically linked.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's time to let go, sell, give or toss away. The quest for less brings gorgeous, peaceful moments. The best you own and experience will have the characteristics of being compact, quiet and inward-oriented.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You really want the wholesome thing that's best for you. This is a rarified dynamic, as so much of what's good for us is not enormously appealing, but your wise heart is brilliantly navigating now.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There's no sizzle on the steak. The relationship has become predictable. The job has evolved as a means to a paycheck. What now? Either willfully reinvigorate or exit.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You have met some heavy emotional demands, and it's now time to rest. Only you know what recharges you. It's different for each person. Do what you need to do so you'll be ready to reboot tomorrow.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If it's wrong, odd, misshapen, awkward, worn and overlooked, you'll grab it up, subtly highlight its loveliness and frame it in just the way that makes people envious. There's money in this!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When you want something badly, you want the struggle just as much. You're willing to get uncomfortable, be out of your element, feel rejected and more. This willingness is your success key.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You don't hard sell, force the issue or use pressure to get your way. You're creative. So, you build the funnel that naturally leads to the end you desire. Better to seduce than to convince.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Variety may be the spice of life, but with life and spices choice is everything. Choosing everything at once brings a bad taste. Figure out what goes together and what you like. Less is more.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The day will bring an array of sensations, attitudes, feelings, hopes, pangs and more. You'll be vividly aware that living is perceiving, and you won't have to go deep to get benefits.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll be championing the underdog and if you can manage not to insult the over-dog at the same time, you'll essentially be the anomaly — an uneaten agent in a dog-eat-dog world.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Knowing you have options is all well and good, but when it comes down to it, you don't want the feeling of freedom, you want the actual freedom.

CANCER MOON MAKES MEMORIES

The Cancer moon forms an auspicious angle to Mars for Memorial Day, stirring the emotional side of memory. Though facts can go foggy in the retrospective lens, the feelings of our experiences imprint on our hearts. Lighthearted connections and digital sharing go great with these last days of the current Gemini Mercury transit.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION

Q: I called off my wedding due to the health crisis and decided to elope instead. I'm superstitious and would still like to incorporate traditional wedding rituals. Any advice for a Pisces and Cancer?

A: Congratulations! Two water signs blend auspiciously, as you know, and your respect of ritual will only add to the magic of your bond. Definitely go with these:

Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue. Bonus points for the sixpence in your shoe. (A dime will do!)

The old item symbolizes protection of the relationship and all its fruits. The "new" is because... of course! Every bride wants that. What's borrowed should come from someone who is in a happy relationship, as you are borrowing some of that good fortune along with the item. Blue is the color of fidelity. The sixpence is prosperity. Wear your coin in the left shoe.

Additionally, garlands and wreaths are a tradition that dates back to the Roman Empire — if not further. The belief is that evil spirits cannot harm anyone inside of a circle, thus wearing a crown or necklace of flowers, and/or encircling an area with a garland for the ceremony, is both gorgeous and protective.

Style on 05/25/2020