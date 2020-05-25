LR Bingo combines mirth and promotion

Press operator Hattie Tyler pulls "Big on Little Rock" T-shirts off of a dryer April 3, 2020, at Ink Custom Tees in Maumelle. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Thomas Metthe)

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau has ideas for staying busy at home and a few time-passing activities suitable for children. These resources are under links on the covid-19 information page of the city website, littlerock.com.

Little Rock Bingo is a full-color bingo card. The grid mingles humor with promotion of businesses and nonprofits. For example, under letter B the Bingo squares are:

◼️ Still couldn't find disinfectant wipes at Kroger

◼️ Watched 10 or more movies

◼️ Finished 2 new TV shows

◼️ Missed your co-workers

◼️ Bought beans from a local coffee shop.

Other letters mention Abbi's Teas and Things, Rock Town Distillery, Museum of Discovery, Audubon Center, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, Ballet Arkansas, Historic Arkansas Museum, Robinson Center's Broadway Theater series, Stone's Throw Brewery and the Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden.

Eight line drawings can be downloaded for coloring; they depict Little Rock Central High School, Pinnacle Mountain and other sites.

Sixteen online jigsaw puzzles feature city scenery. The application, Jigsaw Explorer Puzzle Player, allows a viewer to select how many pieces to play with. The app times how long the user takes to complete the puzzle.

Also linked are virtual-tour sites hosted by the Little Rock Zoo, Esse Purse Museum, Museum of Discovery and other attractions.

Other links include Zoom backgrounds that feature Little Rock sites; a database of volunteer opportunities; an events calendar; a Big on Little Rock T-shirt sale promotion to benefit medical workers; a database of restaurants offering dine-in, takeout or delivery; a status list of area attractions that on May 20 was dated "current as of April 8"; and a Best of Show bracket from Robinson Center Performance Hall that no longer accepts entries.

Style on 05/25/2020