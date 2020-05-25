Memorial Day closings

The following state, federal and local governments' offices and services in Pulaski County may be affected by the Memorial Day holiday today. Please check agency websites in case of last-minute changes or for online services.

GARBAGE/RECYCLING

Cammack Village: No collection today. Pickup will run Tuesday.

Jacksonville: No collection today. Pickup will run one day late.

Little Rock: Delayed one day throughout the week. Today's pickups moved to Tuesday, with Friday pushed to Saturday.

Maumelle: No collection today. Will run one day later.

North Little Rock: No collection today. Recycling and trash pickup will be delayed one day, with pickup from Tuesday-Saturday.

Sherwood: Today's garbage will be picked up Tuesday. All other garbage routes will be on schedule the remainder of the week. Recycle collection will run one day late all week.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County: No routes today. They resume Tuesday and run one day late through Saturday.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES/

SERVICES

Cammack Village: Closed today.

Jacksonville: Closed today. Jacksonville Water Works customers can make payments at www.jaxwater.com. In the event of a water works emergency, calls can be made to (501) 982-6561.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Administrative offices closed today. If there is a sewer related emergency, calls can be made to (501) 223-1509.

Central Arkansas Water: Administrative offices closed today. For daytime and after-hour emergencies, the number to call is (501) 377-1239.

Little Rock: City Hall and other municipal offices closed today.

Maumelle: Closed today.

North Little Rock: Closed today. City Council meeting rescheduled to Tuesday.

Pulaski County: Offices and courts are closed today.

Sherwood: Closed today.

Wrightsville: Closed today.

State: Closed today. Online services available.

Federal: Closed today. Online services available.

State Capitol: Closed for self-guided tours due to the covid-19 pandemic. However, outdoor monuments and grounds are open to the public.

Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, North Little Rock: No public events. Open for visitors regular hours, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., today. Follow social distancing guidelines and mask requirements.

Little Rock National Cemetery: No public events. Open for visitors dawn to dusk. Follow social distancing guidelines and mask requirements.

POST OFFICE

Post offices closed today. Website is at www.usps.com; self-service kiosks will be operational.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed. Library services available online are at https://cals.org/cals-in-the-house/

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed. Library services are available at www.lamanlibrary.org.

Clinton Presidential Center: Closed. The University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service speaker programs are suspended indefinitely. Videos of past speakers are available to watch at https://www.youtube.com/clintonschoolspeakers.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville/North Pulaski: Administrative offices closed today.

Little Rock: Administrative offices closed today.

North Little Rock: Administrative offices closed today.

Pulaski County Special: Administrative offices closed today.

ROCK REGION METRO

No bus, paratransit or microtransit service today. (Streetcar service remains suspended for now due to the covid-19 pandemic.) Bus, paratransit and microtransit service is operating on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the three days before the holiday, with all ongoing service alerts in effect: https://bit.ly/2TiDzZh.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces today in observance of Memorial Day.

Metro on 05/25/2020