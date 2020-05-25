Police academy protects, serves

Just like recruits have always done, the 16 in the Little Rock Police Department's training academy spend a lot of time in the classroom, learning the up-close and personal work of being an officer.

But unlike in the past, they're doing a lot of that learning these days from 6 feet apart.

As much as they can.

Since the outbreak of covid-19 and the upheaval that has come with it, the Little Rock Police Department recruit class has stayed on task to graduate at the end of July. The training has continued with some small differences, but not a lot. Officers can't work remotely, even during a pandemic.

Ira Whitfield, an officer who oversees training at the academy, said he tried to keep a "common norm" for the recruits while still providing the training they needed for their careers.

"For us out here, we're used to big-time, hands-on training, so one of the biggest things we had to change out here was some of our 6-foot distancing," Whitfield said. "Of course, a lot of that stuff just can't be accomplished doing things the way we do it."

For law enforcement work in general, there are situations in which officers must come within 6 feet of other people, whether those be suspects or worried citizens. To be the best they can be in their law enforcement careers, according to Whitfield, interacting closely with others is unavoidable.

"We can't show you how to do handcuffing without actually handcuffing someone," Whitfield said. "So, basic impact, when they come in the classroom, we're taking temperature and stuff of course, and we're trying to keep within CDC guidelines."

When training precludes any chance of maintaining 6 feet of space between the recruits, they use personal protective equipment.

The recruits all have their temperatures checked when they arrive at the training facility each day. According to department members overseeing training, some recruits have had fevers. When that happens, they are sent home and are tested for the coronavirus. There have been no positive tests for covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, within the recruit class.

It is business as usual for the academy for the most part, but one of the biggest changes made was in cleaning and sanitizing.

"The biggest impact is mostly just the cleaning we're doing out here," Whitfield said. "We've already been doing quite a bit of cleaning to begin with, but now it's just double the trouble. But it's nothing that we're not prepared to do."

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Little Rock police cadet Shaneal Ward changes magazines on her gun during rearms training Friday at the academy. More pho- tos at arkansasonline.com/525lrpd/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Whitfield has been encouraged with how the recruits have handled the stress of the pandemic, as he thinks many have been given a "better mindset to go forward."

"One thing that I am actually relishing about being out here with these recruits is that it shows them this is a part of it," Whitfield said. "I think it helps build tenacity within these guys. It's making them have a little bit more courage in the things that they're going to have to deal with. So it's actually setting them up on pace, I think, rather early."

Difficult situations are common in law enforcement. Building mental fortitude and courage can help the recruits keep their heads on in difficult situations they may face in their careers.

"We're trying to instill courage into these guys," Whitfield said. "With this pandemic going on, it's a horrible thing that's going on in the world right now. This is helping them instill within themselves a personal courage."

The leadership in the department and the city of Little Rock has helped lead the charge on how the pandemic is handled, according to recruit Brett Shepherd.

"The biggest thing I can say both at the city level and in here within the Police Department, [they've] done a really good job making sure that we're staying safe as much as possible," Shepherd said.

Some of the recruits, including Shepherd, have medical backgrounds and know what to do around infectious diseases like covid-19.

"I'm used to dealing with diseases and things like that, having a medical background from the military, so it's not really that big of a deal," Shepherd said.

Fellow recruit Shaneal Ward worked in a hospital before joining the police academy and learned how to be safe around infections.

"Covid-19 of course is different than everything I'd seen at the hospital, but at the same time, I'm more aware of it, so I know the precautions to take and understand how to deal with it," Ward said. "So, outside of here, our city leadership has prepared us well to get out on the street."

