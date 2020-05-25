POLICE BEAT: Roadblock bypass leads to charges

Roadblock bypass leads to charges

Little Rock police on Sunday arrested a 57-year-old man on multiple charges, accusing him of driving past a police vehicle and fire engine that were blocking the roadway with their lights on.

Officers stopped Victor Buchanan as he approached live power lines, according to an arrest report. Buchanan failed a field sobriety test, the report says, and had an open container in the vehicle. His charges include driving while intoxicated, failure to yield to emergency vehicles and disorderly conduct.

Buchanan of Little Rock was arrested at Anna Street and Asher Avenue, the report says. He did not appear on an online roster of inmates in the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening.

Driver spins tires, faces drug counts

Little Rock police on Saturday night arrested Jermey Lewis, 25, of Little Rock on accusations of skidding his tires as well as drug charges.

According to an arrest report, police saw Lewis turn onto Asher Avenue from Madison Street and watched him accelerate, causing his tires to spin.

Officers who searched Lewis' vehicle found numerous bags of marijuana and a digital scale, the report states. He was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained on Sunday evening, according to an inmate roster.

Police: Man says he broke window

North Little Rock police on Saturday night arrested Charles Smith, 49, at a Home Depot at 4235 E. McCain Blvd. on charges of public intoxication and first-degree criminal mischief after police received a call about a man breaking glass, according to an arrest report.

The report says that when police approached Smith, he spontaneously said, "Yeah, I broke out the window of the abandoned building, so what?" The arrest report noted that Smith is homeless.

He remained in the Pulaski County jail on Sunday evening, according to a jail roster.

