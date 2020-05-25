Rogers girls get business lesson during school shutdown

Vadlamani family members Avi (from left), 15, Peri, 4, Ven, Smita and Hansa, 6, spend time in their living room, May 11 at their Rogers home. Siblings Hansa and Peri, launched an online business selling jewelry when they became bored during the school closing. They had help from their entrepreneur father Ven Vadlamani, but they have learned a lot about business and entrepreneurship at a very young age. Go to nwaonline.com/200525Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

ROGERS -- Some might say this isn't the best time to launch a business, what with a worldwide pandemic dragging down the economy.

Don't tell that to the Vadlamani girls -- Hansa, 6, and Peri, 4 -- who decided it was as good a time as any to start their own online business.

Hansa, bored and frustrated with quarantining and digital learning, observed her father, Ven Vadlamani, working on his computer at home. Vadlamani is an entrepreneur building an e-commerce company in the area of health care.

"That's how she got interested in doing something online," he said. "I showed her what kind of stuff is out there, from clothing stores to whatever, and then I asked her, 'Is this something you'd be interested in doing?' And she's like, 'Yes, I want to build a store.'"

That led to Vadlamani's creation of TwoBrownGirlsJewelry.com, which offers several animal-themed necklaces and pendants, ranging in price from $15 to $19 each. The selections include cats, dogs, unicorns, an elephant and a ram.

The products come from China. When a customer places an order on the website, the Vadlamanis relay the order to the supplier, which ships the product to the customer, he said.

The website launched May 1. Vadlamani said they're selling between 10 and 20 items per day and, as of Tuesday, they'd sold about $1,500 worth of product.

Vadlamani, of course, is responsible for producing the website. Hansa was shy when it came to answering questions, including what she has learned from the business venture.

"It's fun," Hansa said, when pressed for comment.

But the girls -- primarily Hansa, given she's a bit older -- are absorbing business and financial lessons in a way they couldn't get otherwise, Vadlamani said.

"It's something we learned together as far as how do we go about picking stuff for the store, how do you make collections, how to make it attractive for customers to be interested in it and how to fulfill an order," he said.

He said he stressed to Hansa to make sure her first customers were happy.

"It's better to have 100 super delighted customers than to have 10,000 customers who have an average or mediocre experience," he said.

On a recent Monday, Hansa told her father she wanted to add items to the store. She chose a necklace with a dachshund dog wearing a hat.

"We talked about how to make your store consistent, how to make it have a certain theme so it's attractive," Vadlamani said. "So that was the learning she had for the day is, how to make things consistent which are similar to other things in the store so you don't confuse customers."

Smita Vadlamani, Hansa's and Peri's mother, said Hansa approached her recently with questions about the mechanism of paying for things online, leading to a discussion of bank accounts and debit cards.

"She's still figuring it out," Smita Vadlamani said. "She'll learn more as this project proceeds. It's been kind of fun to watch."

Hansa and Peri are students at Walnut Farm Montessori School in Bentonville. The school has 130 students, from toddlers through sixth-graders.

Hansa wants to use some of the money she makes to buy a house, but she also said she wants to donate some to the teachers at her school, according to her father.

Heather Gray, head of school, called Hansa "a wise old soul." The school held a picnic fundraiser two years ago on campus, where Hansa set up a lemonade stand. She donated the money she made to the school, Gray said.

"She's always had this spirit of an entrepreneur," she said.

Gray described Peri as a "firecracker of a person" with a strong creative side. She said she loves the jewelry they sell is about animals.

"Care of animals and care of the Earth and peace education are all really central to their school," she said.

