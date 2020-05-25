Sites across state offer screenings for covid-19

Numerous sites around Arkansas offer covid-19 screening and testing.

ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT

OF HEALTH

The Health Department offers testing at its health units.

A list is at healthy.arkansas.gov/health-units.

People should make appointments.

The tests are for people who have symptoms; who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive; or who live in or have traveled to an area with active transmission of the virus.

A patient’s health insurance plan may be billed.

ARKANSAS CHILDREN’S

Phone screenings for children at (800) 743-3616.(archildrens.org).

BAPTIST HEALTH

Viral and antibody testing at all of its urgent-care clinics, in Benton, Bryant, Cabot, Fort Smith, Jacksonville, Little Rock and North Little Rock.

Acco rd i n g to ba p - tist-health.com/coronavirus/, other locations include:

A triage station in the Medical Towers II parking deck at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. Patients are billed for an emergency room visit.

A tent near the Ouachita Valley Family Clinic in Camden.

Drive-thru clinics at Baptist Health Family Clinic-Cad-do Valley in Arkadelphia at

(870) 245-2198 and Baptist Health-Hot Spring County in Malvern at (501) 413-9106. Call to make an appointment.

Baptist Health’s 24-hour hotline is (888) 227-8478.

CHI ST. VINCENT

Screening and testing at CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic, CHI St. Vincent Convenient Care-Hot Springs and CHI St. Vincent Convenient Care-Hot Springs Village. (chistvincent.com/patients-visitors/coronavirus).

COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS

Twelve community health centers offer screenings and testing at 61 locations. Information is available at (833) 508-0774 or chc-ar.org/coronavirus-testing-sites.

CONWAY

Conway Regional Medical Center performs screenings.(conwayregional.org/patients-visitors/covid-19-info).

HEALTHCARE EXPRESS

Offers tests by appointment only at clinics in De Queen, Sherwood and Maumelle. (877) 442-3669.

JONESBORO

St. Bernards Health Care offers drive-thru testing and free screening near the Arkansas State University campus. (870) 336-5651 or (870) 336-5671.

NATURAL STATE

LABORATORIES

Natural State Laboratories in Little Rock, in collaboration with Sniffle Health, a telemedicine company, offers testing at various locations.(ar-covid19.com).

NORTHWEST SITES

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers has an “evaluation site.” Call (479) 717-7585 to be screened. (mercy.net/practice/mercy-hospital-northwest-arkansas/).

Northwest Health System has testing sites at Northwest Medical Plaza-Bentonville, 601 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., and Northwest Medical Plaza-Eastside, 2158 Butterfield Coach Road, Suite 100, Springdale. (479) 306-7507.

Washington Regional Eureka Springs Family Clinic performs screenings. (wregional.com/main/coronavirus).

Washington Regional Urgent Care in Fayetteville offers testing at 3 E. Appleby Road in the William L. Bradley Medical Plaza. Hotline is

(479) 463-2055.

PINE BLUFF

Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff performs screenings. (jrmc.org/covid19/).

SOUTHWEST SITES

Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado, (870) 863-2000.

South Arkansas Medical Associates in El Dorado,

(870) 862-2400.

Little River Memorial Hospital in Ashdown, (870) 898-5011.

UAMS

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences offers free screenings at uamshealth.com/healthnowand at (800) 632-4502.

UAMS Medical Center has a drive-thru clinic on the ground floor of a parking garage at Shuffield and Jack Stephens drives in Little Rock.

WALMART

Walmart and Quest Diagnostics have testing sites in the parking lot of the retailer’s home office in Bentonville, at Fort Smith Park and at the Walmart on South Shackleford Road in Little Rock. Patients must first go to myquestcovidtest.com to be screened and to schedule appointments.

Walmart and eTrueNorth have testing sites at store parking lots in West Memphis, Hot Springs, Texarkana and Jonesboro.

Visit DoINeedaCOVID-19test.com to be screened and to make appointments.