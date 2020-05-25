Father of Evolution (C.D.)
Father of Psychoanalysis (S.F.)
Father of the Telephone (A.G.B.)
Father of Genetics (G.M.)
Father of Geometry (E.)
Father of Relativity (A.E.)
Father of the Atomic Bomb (J.R.O.)
Father of the Battery (A.V.)
Father of the Television (J.L.B.)
ANSWERS
Charles Darwin
Sigmund Freud
Alexander Graham Bell
Gregor Mendel
Euclid
Albert Einstein
J. Robert Oppenheimer
Alessandro Volta
John Logie Baird
ActiveStyle on 05/25/2020
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Fathers
