Super Quiz: Fathers

Today at 1:45 a.m.

  1. Father of Evolution (C.D.)

  2. Father of Psychoanalysis (S.F.)

  3. Father of the Telephone (A.G.B.)

  4. Father of Genetics (G.M.)

  5. Father of Geometry (E.)

  6. Father of Relativity (A.E.)

  7. Father of the Atomic Bomb (J.R.O.)

  8. Father of the Battery (A.V.)

  9. Father of the Television (J.L.B.)

ANSWERS

  1. Charles Darwin

  2. Sigmund Freud

  3. Alexander Graham Bell

  4. Gregor Mendel

  5. Euclid

  6. Albert Einstein

  7. J. Robert Oppenheimer

  8. Alessandro Volta

  9. John Logie Baird

05/25/2020

Super Quiz: Fathers

