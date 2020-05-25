Washington County marriage licenses

May 14
Rico Tavarous Cohn, 34, and Tammy Sue Reece, 38, both of Springdale
Cadence Hunter Gatewood, 26, Fayetteville, and Molly Marcia Mann, 26, Heber Springs
Lucas Bailey Slaughter, 22, Kansas City, and Katelyn Grace Russell, 22, Fayetteville
Isaac Tare, 25, and Cholina Lain, 30, both of Springdale
Landon Ray, 24, and Carlena JoAnn Gear, 23, both of Lincoln
May 15
Dylan Wade Angle, 24, and Stephanie Lynn Hoskins, 24, both of Lincoln
Mason Alan Bailey, 25, and Jenna Nicole Lockaby, 23, both of Springdale
Billy Joe Baker, 54, Ozark, and Angie Louise Green, 48, Siloam Springs
Alfonso Barroso-Martinez, 27, and Jasmine Garcia, 28, both of Springdale
Timothy Edward Center, 49, and Michelle Ren'a Leach, 47, both of Prairie Grove
Lane Austin Dobbs, 23, and Sanya Dawn Murray, 22, both of Prairie Grove
Tomaz Estrada Alvarez, 47, and Erica Sanchez, 38, both of Springdale
David Luke Humphrey, 23, and Meredith Ann Franzke, 23, both of Springdale
Stacy Lee Miller, 48, and Eunice Inez Humphreys, 50, both of Bartlesville, Okla.
Frazier Kimo Moody, 24, and Nelang Niona Maddison, 22, both of Rogers
Cody Bryce Simpson, 23, and Kaitlyn Hamilton Rice, 23, both of Barling
Jeb Allen Michael Stacy, 27, and Kylie Jean Groom, 28, both of Fayetteville
Jackson Scott Stone, 21, and Madison Kate Spence, 21, both of Farmington
Gaspar Omar Vazquez Ortiz, 20, and Ericka Margarita Romero-Arevalo. 32, both of Springdale
Don Warren Wilhite, 71, and Sandra Dee Sluder, 57, both of Prairie Grove
May 18
Christopher Robin Braswell, 47, and Misty Moine Lopez, 38, both of Elkins
Brian Scott Davis, 44, South West City, Mo., and Tules Teresa Skinner, 46, Paris
Rodrigo Elioza, 29, and Salma Teresita Hernandez Ramirez, 21, both of Fayetteville
Jingliang Feng, 29, and Linyin Cheng, 33, both of Fayetteville
Ernest Dwayne Finnestead, 35, and Katelyn Kennedy Burt, 25, both of Fayetteville
Mark Grayson Hemingway Hall, 26, and Sarah Michelle Krick Ussery, 26, both of Wichita, Kan.
Derek James Jackson, 29, and Erica Irene Nadeau, 29, both of Fayetteville
Stephen Hunter Jones, 29, and Hannah Rose Huckabee, 21, both of Fayetteville
Jonathan Andrew Pharris, 34, Malvern, and Amber Rhea Hood, 38, Bentonville
Jared Lawrence Porter, 41, and Nadia Maria Haydar, 31, both of Springdale
Caleb Christopher Potts, 21, and Laura Lee Spencer, 22, both of Fayetteville
Emanuel Rodriguez, 34, and Serena Lee Perry, 19, both of Fayetteville
William Dustin Stone, 33, and Macie Dee Anne Peavy, 28, both of Fayetteville
Orlando Antonio Valladares Bonilla, 27, and Laura J. Domingo, 19, both of Fayetteville
Emily Erin Wallis, 37, and Jordan Anne Mader, 35, both of Fort Smith
May 19
Alban Abiti Alsdorf, 29, NRW (Germany), and Rebecca Frances Cheek, 26, Little Rock
Malik Oche Cason, 23, and Dinah Elise Benford, 23, both of Springdale
Anthony Christian Ellis, 22, and Alexandria Michelle McConnell, 24, both of Morrow
Thang Viet Huynh, 31, and Chi Thi Mai Truong, 28, both of Springdale
Joe Louis Jackson 3rd, 40, and Ashley Joan Rundle, 35, both of Springdale
Brandon Lari, 42, and Ritty Enoch, 52, both of Bismark, N.D.
Hugo Ernesto Lima, 22, and Esmeralda Gamboa-Nevarez, 20, both of Springdale
Daniel Joe McGuire, 25, and Jennifer Marie Gray, 36, both of Fayetteville
Robert James Lewis Prettyman, 20, and Lucinda Marie Williams, 21, both of Springdale
Dustin De Wayne Thomas, 24, and Destiny Jade Hill, 28, both of Fayetteville
May 20
Henley Rice Wells, 22, and Bridget Rachell Milam, 22, both of Fayetteville
Daniel Ray Bennett, 38, and Tracy LeAnn Sloan, 38, both of Hindsville
Ronal Alexander Galo Orellana, 25, and Guadalupe Del Carmen Martinez Carrillos, 33, both of Springdale
Eric Allen Harris, 26, and Rachael Anne Caldwell, 27, both of Fayetteville
Garrett Weston Keck, 29, and Jerica Faye Rolufs, 28, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Charles Klawitter, 42, and Camilla Joy Shumaker, 42, both of Fayetteville
Benjamin Simon Marcus, 23, and Devan Michelle Ramsey, 23, both of North Little Rock
