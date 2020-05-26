Air travel gets Memorial Day bump to levels unseen in weeks

In this April 23, 2020 photo a Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill lashed out Wednesday, May 6, 2020 against Frontier Airlines over the budget carrier's move to charge passengers extra to guarantee they will sit next to an empty middle seat while flying during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Air travel over the Memorial Day holiday weekend returned to levels not seen since plummeting in March when stay-home orders took effect across most of the United States.

More than 318,000 people passed through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Thursday followed by 348,673 on Friday, topping 300,000 for the first time since March 23, according to figures from the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.

More than 8,500 flights took off on Thursday and on Friday, the most of any single day since April 13, as airlines added service, according to data from FlightAware.

The volumes are still a fraction of prior-year levels, underscoring the depth of the pain inflicted on the travel industry by the Covid-19 pandemic and measures imposed to slow it down. The number of people who passed through airport security checkpoints on Friday represented just 12% of passenger volumes on the Friday before Memorial Day last year.

Ahead of the three-day weekend, some airlines had been reporting early positive signs with bookings beginning to out-pace cancellations and some growth in leisure travel. Southwest Airlines Co. added 119 flights during the holiday weekend, in part to limit the number of passengers on each plane to allow for social distancing.