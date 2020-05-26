Boy, 16, drowns at Buffalo River, officials say

A 16-year-old boy attempting to swim across the Buffalo River died Monday afternoon, according to the National Park Service.

The Newport teen attempted to swim across a "deep" and "swift" current at Grinder’s Ferry, a news release issued Tuesday states. Witnesses said the boy began struggling as he swam, went underwater as he neared the other side of the river and never resurfaced.

The boy's disappearance was reported around 5:15 p.m. The teen’s body was located around 7:45 p.m. in “swift and murky water," the agency said. According to the release, the teen was not wearing a life jacket.