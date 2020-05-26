NWA Outdoors Briefs

Tournament helps veterans

The John W. Brown Fishing With A Veteran bass tournament is set for June 6 at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park.

Entry fee is $70 per boat. A veteran or member of the military must be a member of each team. Fishing is from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First prize is $1,000, second place $700 and third place $500. Big bass prize is $200. There is also a prize of $100 for the smallest legal bass. A meal will be served to all anglers and their families at 2 p.m. The tournament funds programs for veterans.

Register at crosschurch.com/fish, Hook, Line and Sinker or Southtown Sporting goods. For details contact Keith Harmon, keithh@crosschurch.com.

Fish stories sought

The annual Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette fish story contest is off and running. The contest is for true fishing stories from any waterway. Stories may be from recent fishing trips or outings held long ago.

Grand prize is a zipper bag of fishing lures almost guaranteed to catch the big ones at an angler’s favorite lake or stream. Email entries to fputthoff@nwadg.com. Type Fish Story Contest in the subject line. Scribes may attach a photo if they have one.

Kids are encouraged to enter and may attach a drawing, photo or other art with their story. Deadline is Sunday. The winner will be announced in June.

Stories will be published in the newspaper and at nwadg.com.

Club sets archery events

Cherokee Bowhunters will host two 3-D shoots on Saturday and Sunday and June 6 at the Fort Crowder archery range east of Neosho, Mo. Both shoots feature 30, 3-D targets.

The May contest is “The Deer Man Shoot,” which emulates a true hunting experience. Cost is $25 for adults or $12.50 for youth shooters. A shotgun start is at 10 a.m. each day.

Cost for the June 6 shoot is $12 for adult nonmembers. Archers may start the course any time between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For details call 417-439-7054 or visit cherokeebowhunters.org.

Park great for birds

Pea Ridge National Military Park is a fine place to learn about the Civil War and the Battle of Pea Ridge. It’s also an ideal birding destination.

During a few hours of birding on May 9 at the park, 82 bird species, including 17 warbler species, were counted, said Joe Neal with the Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society. The varied habitat of forests and fields at the national park attracts all kinds of birds.

NWA Outdoors listings are for any news or upcoming events in or about the outdoors recreation except competitive ball sports. Send submissions to news@nwadg. com .