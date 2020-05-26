Driver, 73, charged in Hot Springs injury accident ruled unfit for trial

HOT SPRINGS -- A woman accused of driving her car into a group of people in the parking lot of her apartment complex last year, injuring five, was found not fit to proceed with trial during a hearing last week in Garland County Circuit Court.

Louise Young, 73, who lists no previous criminal history, was initially arrested the day of the incident, May 13, 2019, at the apartment complex at 601 Higdon Ferry and charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated, first offense, and issued citations for careless and prohibited driving, having an expired license and no insurance. She was later released on a $1,000 bond.

After further investigation by Hot Springs police, Young was charged June 20 with two felony counts of second-degree battery, punishable by up to six years in prison, and three misdemeanor counts of third-degree battery, punishable by up to one year in jail. She was later released on an $8,000 bond.

The charges were bound over to circuit court Aug. 16, 2019, and Young entered a plea of innocent Sept. 23, 2019. The case was set for trial March 4, but on Feb. 24 her court-appointed attorney, public defender Tim Beckham, filed a motion for a mental evaluation that noted he had "good cause" to believe she was not fit to proceed.

An order for a mental evaluation was issued the next day by Judge John Homer Wright and all further proceedings were suspended. Young was evaluated March 10 by Dr. Rachel Fazio with Ouachita Behavioral Health and Wellness.

Wright issued an order last week that, based on Fazio's evaluation, it was determined Young "lacks the fitness to proceed at this time" and Young was to be committed to the custody of the director of the Department of Human Services for "detention, care and treatment until restoration of fitness to proceed."

Beckham told The Sentinel-Record on Thursday that he couldn't comment on Young's "medical issue" but noted she would receive treatment "due to her being found unfit to proceed."

A review hearing is set for Nov. 9, at which time DHS will report if she has regained her fitness to proceed or if her mental disease or defect "is of a nature precluding restoration of fitness to proceed" and if she is a danger to herself or others.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, shortly before 5:30 p.m. May 13, 2019, police were dispatched to 601 Higdon Ferry near Building K regarding an injury wreck involving a vehicle hitting multiple pedestrians.

Officer Tyree Sampson saw three people on the ground who appeared to be suffering injuries as the result of a collision, the affidavit said. One woman, identified as Ruth Harris, 61, had "a lot of blood coming from her backside area," he noted, and it was soon determined there were five victims involved in the incident.

Sampson was told by several witnesses that a woman, later identified as Young, was the driver of a gray 2008 Chrysler Sebring involved in the incident, according to the affidavit. Sampson made contact with Young and she admitted to being the driver, the document said.

Young stated she had pulled under the carport area and "got confused and pressed the gas instead of the brakes." Young hit five people with her car, including Harris, a 1-year-old baby, Willie Early, 64, Carl Young, 61, and Bridget Poland, 43, who were all sitting between the apartment complex and the carport, according to the report.

While speaking to Young, Sampson noted he could smell a strong odor of intoxicants on her and asked her if she had anything to drink. Young said, "I had two to three shots of vodka," according to the affidavit. Young submitted to field sobriety tests and reportedly failed all three. After attempting the second test, Young told Sampson, "Take me to jail," the affidavit said.

Young was taken to the Garland County jail where a Breathalyzer test was administered, and she provided one sample that registered 0.22% blood alcohol content, almost three times the legal limit, according to the affidavit.

She provided insufficient samples after that and as a result was taken to a hospital to have blood drawn, and the samples were submitted to the Arkansas Department of Health for analysis.

Throughout the booking process, Young admitted to colliding into Harris and inquired about her condition, according to the affidavit.

All five victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Carl Young was diagnosed with a possible concussion and chest contusions; Poland suffered an injury to her left foot and lower back; and Early suffered a "road rash" type injury to his left leg. Harris and the 1-year-old were initially taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and then airlifted to a hospital in Little Rock in critical and serious condition, respectively.

Garland County Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Lawrence provided updates Friday on the conditions of the victims.

The 1-year-old, now 2, has "completely healed and is back to being a normal active child," according to his mother. Carl Young said he's doing well, noting he "walks slow but is overall in good health."

Early, Harris and Poland could not be reached for comment.

Metro on 05/26/2020