Easy does it for first-time floats

Some 65 miles of Kings River, from Marble access to Table Rock Lake, offer easy floating that is suitable for first-time paddlers. Scenery and smallmouth bass fishing are both superb. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Follow the news and you've likely read that some 30 people move to Northwest Arkansas each day. No doubt lots of our newcomers are eager to explore the region's outdoors, including our beautiful and clear Ozark streams.

Spring and summer are floating times of the year, when legions of new paddlers shove off on their first canoe or kayak trip. A dozen or more creeks and rivers are less than a two-hour drive from most Northwest Arkansas driveways.

Our Ozark streams seem almost alive as they carry us along, treating us to high, rocky bluffs, forested banks and pastoral countryside. First-timers will want to pick a gentle stream to get the hang of paddling and revel in the joy of drifting in moving water.

Three area streams are close to home and perfect for that first downriver adventure. Kings River, Illinois River and Elk River flow with a gentle current through beautiful Ozark landscapes.

There are other easy streams. These three are popular with novice and expert paddlers alike. All have outfitters that rent kayaks and canoes, offer shuttle service and expert advice for a safe and memorable float trip.

Most floatable miles of the Kings River are near Eureka Springs and Berryville and flow north through Carroll County. The Illinois River flows on a westerly track with most float trips happening in Benton County south of Siloam Springs.

The Elk River starts at Pineville, Mo., where Big Sugar and Little Sugar creeks meet. Most floating on the Elk is between Pineville and Noel, Mo.

All three streams are busy on weekends, especially the Elk. Float during the week if you can.

So what does a first-time paddler need to know? How does a newcomer arrange that first downriver drift?

Pick a river, then work with an outfitter on that river. Most have websites with information and rates. Contact your outfitter and let him know how much time you want to spend on the water. Five or six hours or less seems about right for most folks.

Let the outfitter know if you'll be fishing, or just paddling and floating or maybe a little of both. Four or five miles is plenty if fishing is the float's focus. Leisurely paddling and floating trips can cover more distance.

With this information, the outfitter can recommend a trip that's right for you and explain how you'll be reunited with your vehicle at trip's end.

If there's a choice between a short float and a long float, opt for the shorter trip. It's better to finish up early than have your party whining, "where's the take-out," when there's still two more miles to go. You can always come back another day and do the longer float.

The rules on most Ozark streams require coolers have a lid that locks with a latch. Glass is prohibited. A beverage in hand has to be inside a "koozie" so it will float. A trash bag should be in each boat. Outfitters normally provide a mesh trash bag.

Pick up any litter along the way. It increases your karma with the fish. Did we mention fishing? All of our Ozark streams offer superb fishing.

Kings, Illinois and Elk are all Class I rivers, but that doesn't mean there aren't obstacles to avoid. Trouble spots are often located on the outside of a river bend. When approaching a bend, stick to the inside of the bend. The current will naturally want to pull you toward the outside where brush or boulders might be.

If there's a tricky spot ahead, plan far in advance how to avoid it. Don't wait until you're 10 yards from a rock or tree to figure out how to get around it.

Good advice for any river runner is to slather on the sunscreen, drink lots of water and wear that life jacket.

Flip Putthoff can be reached at fputthoff@nwadg.com

Sports on 05/26/2020