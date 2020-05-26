Denny Hamlin drives during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Hamlin crew members

suspended four races

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NASCAR on Monday suspended three critical crew members for Denny Hamlin's team because a piece of tungsten fell off his car on the pace lap before Sunday's Coca-Cola 600.

The tungsten is required to meet minimum weight requirements on the car, and the NASCAR rule book states if it is separated at any point it is an automatic four-race suspension for the crew chief, car chief and engineer.

Chris Gabehart, the crew chief, was suspended along with car chief Brandon Griffeth and engineer Scott Simmons.

Joe Gibbs Racing said it would not appeal the penalty and already had roster replacements for Wednesday night's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The piece of ballast fell off before the start of the race, and Hamlin went to pit road for additional weight to be added back to the car. He didn't join the race until eight laps had been completed.

He rallied to a 29th-place finish in the 40-car field.

Hamlin won not only the season-opening Daytona 500 but also Wednesday night at Darlington Raceway.

-- The Associated Press

Sports on 05/26/2020