Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District: Employee tests positive for covid-19

An employee of the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District has tested positive for covid-19, prompting the district to institute Arkansas Department of Health procedures for limiting the spread of the disease, district officials said Tuesday.

“To our knowledge, no students were in contact with the staff member,” Cheesa Williams, a district spokeswoman said in a statement.

"The Jacksonville North Pulaski School District was notified late [Monday] that a staff member tested positive for COVID- 19,” Williams said. “District staff began following the Arkansas Department of Health protocols and contacted the state hotline for guidance.”

District employees who were in contact with the infected individual were being notified of the situation and encouraged to get tested as well as to self-quarantine as a precaution. Further, the district has taken steps to sanitize the affected area of the district.

The school district did not release the staff member’s name, position or work place.