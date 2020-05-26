Little Rock police arrest man, 30, in home invasion robbery

Bail was set at $150,000 on Tuesday for a Little Rock man accused of a pre-dawn home-invasion robbery at west Little Rock home.

Demetrius Antwoine Harris, 30, was arraigned on charges of aggravated residential burglary and two counts of felony theft by Little Rock District Judge Melanie Martin who also set his bail. Harris was in the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to an arrest report, 50-year-old Leah Greenfield was awakened shortly before 2 a.m. Monday by what she thought were gunshots outside her Lantern Hill Road home in the Colony West subdivision. Greenfield and her daughter, Julia Greenfield, 19, then heard something shatter in their kitchen, and Julia Greenfield saw a man she recognized as Harris.

Harris ran into Leah Greenfield's bedroom and pushed her up against a wall while demanding she surrender her car keys. When Greenfield said the keys were in the kitchen, Harris pushed her into the kitchen where he brandished what appeared to be a pocket knife, she said.

Greenfield surrendered her purse with keys inside and Harris left with the vehicle, a 2017 white Toyota Highlander.

The report said police were able to trace Greenfield's cell phone, which was in the purse, to Lonoke where Harris ran from police before being "disabled" by Hazen officers and taken into custody.

Court records show that Harris is already awaiting trial on a felony charge of theft by receiving stemming from a March 19 arrest on Pleasant Ridge Road by Little Rock police who saw him driving a stolen 2015 Ford Focus.