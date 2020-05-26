Little Rock restaurant's outdoor seating plan gets nod from commission

The owners of South on Main in downtown Little Rock already had plans to build a patio before the coronavirus pandemic hit Arkansas, but now that restaurants must leave more space between diners, the extra seating presents an added bonus.

The Capitol Zoning District Commission signed off on the installation of a rear addition to the eatery at 1304 S. Main St. last week. The plans include an adjoining semi-covered dining area that leads to an open-air dining area and covered bar, located in the alley behind the building.

Don Dugan, who owns the restaurant, said outdoor seating seemed like a good way to use the empty space and to provide an option for customers who didn't want their dinner conversations overpowered by a musical act if there was a show inside.

"It definitely doesn't hurt now to have that," he said Friday.

Restaurants in Arkansas were permitted to open for dine-in service on May 11, with restrictions.

The state Department of Health's Phase 1 requirements include limiting seating to 33% of total capacity, including indoor and outdoor dining areas, and maintaining a 10-foot physical distance between tables.

Health officials have said covid-19 is generally transferred from close contact, and previously set limitations on indoor gatherings of under 10. Outdoor space can provide more room for people to stay distant.

Other eateries in Little Rock have used outdoor seating in recent weeks to serve customers safely. The Rail Yard in east Little Rock opened for outdoor dining only and has spaced its tables to follow the Health Department's restrictions, per social media posts.

Three Fold Noodles + Dumpling Co. is keeping to curbside and to-go window only service at its downtown location, and has arranged the patio with a few seats to allow guests to sit down while waiting for their meals, according to a May 11 post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Capitol Zoning District Commission staff received two phone calls from people who opposed the addition at South on Main, citing concerns about parking. A representative of the Downtown Neighborhood Association provided the commission a written statement in support, while a representative of the Abeles Condo Association wrote in support but asked that no amplified music be allowed outside.

The commission is a state agency that oversees planning and historic preservation in the area around the state Capitol and Governor's Mansion.

South on Main's owners told the commission's Mansion Area Advisory Committee that no new speakers or similar equipment would be installed in the new outdoor space.

Dugan said the restaurant may have some live music outside, but intends to follow the city's noise ordinance, which prohibits loud music in residential areas after 10:30 p.m. and he doesn't plan to have "screaming death metal at 3 a.m."

"We don't want to be those guys," he said.

He added that he's used to operating a restaurant with a patio close to where people live.

The outdoor seating at Dugan's Pub, located at the intersection of Third and Rock streets, is directly across the street from an apartment building.

Boyd Maher, executive director of the Capitol Zoning District Commission, said some people in the area had also expressed concerns about smoking on the patio and diners' street parking spilling into the neighborhood.

To ensure the restaurant's expanded dining area is compliant with the zoning district's parking requirements, the commission approved the proposal with the requirement that the parking lot across the street at 1301 S. Main St. be discontinued as a commercial parking lot, meaning the payment kiosk is removed.

South on Main is not yet open for dine-in because of ongoing renovations inside the restaurant, but Dugan said it should be able to reopen in June. The city must still approve a building permit for the patio to go forward, but he hopes to have it ready for the fall.

