Man, 38, charged in Fort Smith murder

FORT SMITH — A Fort Smith man was charged with first degree murder, a class Y felony, in Sebastian County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

No bond has been set for Christopher Wayne Duren, 38, according to a news release from Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue.

The criminal information for Duren provided by Shue accuses him of causing the death of Eric Reed, 47, on or about May 21.

Friday was the date of Duren’s arrest.

Duren will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The investigation by the Fort Smith Police Department, the prosecuting attorney’s office and other law enforcement agencies is ongoing.

