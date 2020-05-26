FILE - In this June 6, 2019, file photo, singer R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to 11 additional sex-related felonies during a court hearing before Judge Lawrence Flood at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. R&B singer R. Kelly is due in federal court to enter a plea to an updated federal indictment that includes sex abuse allegations involving a new accuser. †The 53-year-old is expected to plead not guilty at a hearing Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Chicago to a superseding indictment unsealed last month that includes multiple counts of child pornography. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

• A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down states' anti-sodomy laws will not spare R&B star R. Kelly from charges that he knowingly infected a 19-year-old fan with herpes, a Brooklyn Federal Court judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly on Friday rejected the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer's claim that the charge against him was unconstitutional because the sex involved was between consenting adults. "The charges against him are not, as he claims, premised on his 'private sexual decisions' or 'private sexual conduct,'" Donnelly wrote in her ruling. "Rather, the allegation is that the defendant knew that he had herpes and engaged in sexual activity without telling the victim that he was infected." Kelly's indictment charges him with racketeering and depriving the woman of her rights under New York laws barring reckless endangerment and knowingly exposing someone to venereal disease. Kelly, 53, whose real name is Robert Kelly, allegedly met the fan at one of his concerts, then arranged travel and hotels for her so they could meet up after a Long Island show in May 2017. When Kelly showed up unannounced at the young woman's hotel room, the two had sex, and he transmitted his herpes infection to her, prosecutors allege. The judge also rejected Kelly's motion to dismiss racketeering charges in the case. Kelly is charged with racketeering on charges he ran an enterprise where women and girls were selected from the audience at his shows and then recruited as sexual partners. He also is charged with having sexual activity with three girls under the age of 18 and making child pornography. His trial, repeatedly delayed by coronavirus, is set for Sept. 29.

Photo by Pool Getty Images

Brian May of Queen attends a press conference ahead of the Rhapsody Tour at a hotel in Seoul Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. The band Queen is in Seoul for their Asian leg of Rhapsody Tour and is scheduled to perform on Jan. 16 and Jan. 18 joined by Adam Lambert. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP)

• Queen guitarist Brian May says he recently had three stents put in after experiencing "a small heart attack." May said Monday in an Instagram video that the stents were put in after his doctor drove him to a hospital after he starting feeling the symptoms of a heart attack. He said he found the experience shocking, because "I thought I was a very healthy guy." The 72-year-old said the procedure was a success. "I walked out with a heart that's very strong now," May said. May asked fans to send him congratulations, not sympathy messages. "I'm incredibly grateful that I now have a life to lead again," he said. His video post details a lengthy health saga this month that included dealing with a compressed nerve that was causing him extreme pain. The month started with May and Roger Taylor -- the remaining members of Queen -- teaming up with singer Adam Lambert to release a new version of the band's "We Are the Champions" to raise money for front line health care workers battling covid-19.

A Section on 05/26/2020