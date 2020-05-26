NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Bluegill are biting well and moving shallow.

Taylor Surly at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said crickets are the best bluegill bait. Fish them under a bobber 2 to 6 feet deep.

Black bass are biting well on top-water lures early. Try jig and pigs or plastic worms along points later in the day. Striped bass are hitting top-water lures early in the midlake area. Use brood minnows or shad 30 feet deep or shallower later in the day.

Trotlines are working to catch flathead catfish. Bait hooks with small sunfish or goldfish. Try for walleye with a nightcrawler rig behind a bottom bouncer.

Average surface water temperature is in the upper 60s.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said the dam's seven spillway gates are open five inches. Drift-fishing in a boat is the best way to fish for trout.

The top trout bait is Power Bait tipped with a waxworm. Nighcrawlers and worms are another good choice.

Effective lures include small spoons in gold and red or gold and silver. Small jigs colored olive and black, olive and orange or orange and brown may work. Size 7 countddown Rapalas are a good lure choice.

Try fly fishing with midges in low water. Go with streamers in high water.

Lakes Fayetteville, Sequoyah

The marinas and boat ramps opened Friday.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker said bluegill are biting 1 to 12 feet deep on crickets and worms. Good lakes to try are lakes Ann, Windsor and Loch Lomond.

For black bass, use Ned rigs, top-water lures or swim baits at any Bella Vista lake. Try for crappie with minnows 12 to 15 feet deep.

Elk River

Drew Daniel at Big Elk Floats and Camping reports good bluegill fishing in backwater pools with nightcrawlers. Catfish are biting creek minnows, nightcrawlers and liver.

Black bass fishing is good with plastic worms in the peanut butter and jelly color. Small white swim baits are also good to use.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all types of soft plastic lures rigged any way. Swim baits and top-water lures are also good to use.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with tube baits, small plastic lizards and buzz baits.

Crystal, Siloam Springs lakes

Try for crappie with minnows or small jigs 6 to 10 feet deep, Stroud suggests.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing at lakes Eucha and Grand for largemouth bass. Use buzz baits, crank baits, jerk baits, spinner baits or Alabama rigs around brush, rocks and in coves.

Crappie fishing is good with jigs or minnows around brush and docks. Catfish are biting fair on liver, cut bait, stink baits, shad and worms.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass are hitting top-water lures early. Work pockets and points near pockets.

Swim baits are good to use. Fish them along main lake points that have shad schools nearby. Try jig and pigs, Ned rigs and tube baits 8 to 20 feet deep around gravel points. Flipping a jig and pig around flooded bushes may also work.

Sports on 05/26/2020