Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Ewing out of hospital

Georgetown basketball coach and former NBA great Patrick Ewing has been released from the hospital and is recovering from covid-19 at home, his son said Monday. The Hall of Famer, who played for the Hoyas in college and the New York Knicks in the NBA, announced Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was being treated at a hospital. Patrick Ewing Jr. said three days later on Twitter that his father, 57, was getting better after receiving treatment and thanked the doctors and nurses who looked after him during his hospital stay. "My father is now home and getting better," Ewing Jr. wrote. "We'll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones." As a player, the 7-foot Ewing helped Georgetown win the 1984 NCAA men's basketball championship and reach two other title games. He was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 draft after the Knicks won the NBA's first lottery. Ewing played 17 seasons in the NBA, 15 with the Knicks. In his first three seasons at his alma mater, Ewing's teams went a combined 49-46, with zero trips to the NCAA Tournament. In 2019-20, Georgetown finished the season with seven consecutive losses and a 15-17 record.

Euroleague season canceled

Europe's top basketball league canceled the remainder of its season Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic, saying health concerns had to be paramount despite numerous attempts to find ways to resume play. The Euroleague, which is composed of 18 teams across 10 European nations, had been suspended since March 12. League officials said they "explored every possible option" in trying to find a way to resume the season. "Without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we have had to take in our 20-year history," Euroleague Basketball President and CEO Jordi Bertomeu said. "Due to reasons beyond our control, we have been forced to cut short the most successful and exciting season in European basketball history." The news came two days after the NBA announced it, along with the National Basketball Players Association, has entered discussions with The Walt Disney Company on a single-site scenario for a resumption of play in central Florida in late July.

BASEBALL

Japanese season to start June 19

Japan's professional baseball season will open June 19 under a plan that excludes fans. League Commissioner Atsushi Saito made the announcement Monday after an online meeting with representatives of the league's 12 teams. "I hope we can provide some guidance for sports other than professional baseball," Saito said. "It is important to operate cautiously according to our guidelines." The announcement came as the state of emergency was lifted in Tokyo and on the northern island of Hokkaido by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The state of emergency was lifted earlier this month for other parts of the country. Teams can begin practice games June 2. The season was to have started March 20 but it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports on 05/26/2020