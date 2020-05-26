One dead, one in custody in Mountain Home shooting, police chief says

Mountain Home police have arrested a man after finding a dead body at a local apartment complex, authorities said early Tuesday.
The victim was discovered by officers investigating a 911 call for help at 10:52 p.m., according to a news release issued by Police Chief Carry Manuel. Police said a man in a nearby apartment was taken into custody.
The name of the victim, the location of the shooting and the name of the man taken into custody were not immediately released.
The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released today, police said.
